Chiang Rai Karaoke Shop Owner Busted for Trafficking Minors

On Wednesday, Police and Provincial administrative officers raided the “Pak Thang Phrao” karaoke shop in Tambon Wiang, Amphoe Wiang Pa Pao in Chiang Rai, after receiving a report that an unlicensed establishment had been set up and was operating late into the evening.

Pol. Col. Narit Ket-dee, Superintendent of Wiang Pa Pao Police Station, told reporters that officers sent in undercover agents to use the services at the karaoke shop and found that it was open until after midnight.

Four girls under the age of 18 were sitting, flirting with older men, and serving and drinking alcohol. It was found that one girl was 13, another 14, and 2 others aged 16 and 17.

A woman (name withheld) claimed who claimed to be the shop manager but was unable to provide the license to the officers.

Upon a search of the establishment, police discovered 12 methamphetamine pills in the staff room.

Initially, the woman was charged with operating a business without a license, selling alcoholic beverages beyond the time specified by law, inciting children to behave inappropriately, and human trafficking.

While Chiang Rai police have ramped up efforts to tackle child sex trafficking in recent years, the crime is evolving and taking new forms, such as the rising use of girls as “entertainers” to lure men into bars, Pol. Col. Narit said.



He said most patrons, child waiters, and bar owners do not regard this job as harmful or illegal, and because of this, these establishments fly under the radar, making it difficult to investigate and prosecute. Karaoke bar owners believe it is ok for children to do this type of work when, in fact, it’s human trafficking.

