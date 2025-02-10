Vendor Dies After Being Set on Fire By Girlfriends Jealous EX-Boyfriend

Police have reported that a watermelon vendor in Bangkok’s Yan Nawa District has died after being set on fire in a temple parking lot. The 53-year-old man was doused with gasoline and set alight by an attacker during an argument.

Witnesses tried to help, but his injuries were severe, and he later passed away in hospital. Police have arrested the suspect and are investigating the motive behind this shocking act. The incident has left the community shaken and searching for answers.

On Sunday, the victim’s daughter recently shared a heartbreaking post following her father’s passing. The suspect, it was discovered, had been released from prison after serving time for attempted murder.

The incident occurred on the night of February 8 in the parking area of a well-known temple in Yan Nawa. Police from Bang Phong Pang station arrived at the scene to investigate. They found a white pickup truck loaded with watermelons on fire.

A motorcycle was also damaged, and one person, 53-year-old Mr Rachen, a watermelon vendor, sustained severe injuries, with burns covering nearly 80% of his body. Emergency responders provided immediate assistance before rushing him to the hospital.

The suspect, 46-year-old Mr. Ploen, was a former driver for the temple’s abbot. The victim, who worked as a temple caretaker, had reportedly clashed with the suspect about a month ago. It was learned that the suspect had ended a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, who later became acquainted with the victim. This sparked jealousy and ultimately led to the violent act.

On the day of the incident, the victim had parked his truck at the temple as usual while selling watermelons. The suspect approached, carrying a container of gasoline, which he threw on the victim before igniting it. He then fled the scene.

According to the vendor’s daughter, about a week earlier, the suspect had allegedly threatened the victim’s son with a gun at their home near the temple. Residents were reluctant to intervene due to fears that the suspect might still possess a firearm.

The victim’s son also revealed that his father had been living with his new partner, a woman named Kai, aged 40-45, for about three months. During this time, the suspect had repeatedly made threatening phone calls to her.

She eventually filed a police report at Lumpini Station, believing the threats stemmed from jealousy.

In an interview, the vendor’s daughter doubted that the motive was solely related to her father’s new partner. She suggested there might be other reasons, as the victim and the suspect had been friends and were aware of each other’s connections.

She noted that her father’s girlfriend was the suspect’s ex, but she believed their relationship had ended long ago. Her father had been with his new partner for six months, and the family never expected the suspect to act so violently.

She described the attack as an extreme and unjustifiable act that went far beyond what anyone could imagine.

The daughter shared their family’s plan to wait for her father’s body to return before holding a ceremonial funeral. She mentioned this as an important step for everyone to grieve properly and honour his life.

Related News: