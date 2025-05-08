Truck Driver Arrested with 1.5 Million Meth Pills at Chiang Rai Checkpoint

CHIANG RAI– Police in Chiang Rai stopped a six-wheeled truck at a drug checkpoint on Highway 118 and found more than 1.5 million methamphetamine pills hidden in eight blue sacks. The truck, driven by a 32-year-old man from Mae Ai, Chiang Mai, was heading toward Chiang Mai with plans to deliver the drugs to Uttaradit and Sukhothai.

Officers from Mae Suai Police Station and Chiang Rai Provincial Police were working at the Tha Kor checkpoint when they flagged down the white Isuzu truck. The driver’s unusual behaviour led them to search the truck bed, where they uncovered the large haul. All methamphetamine pills were seized, and the driver was arrested on the spot.

During questioning, the driver admitted to moving drugs across the border in Mae Ai district. He said he had done this twice before—first transporting 500,000 methamphetamine pills, then a million.

Each time, he used his regular animal feed delivery route to avoid suspicion. On his first trip, he dropped sacks of drugs along the roadside in Sukhothai and sent a photo to his contact, named Mei. The second trip followed a similar route, with delivery in Uttaradit.

This third attempt took a new route through Fang and Mae Suai, but police caught him before he could reach Chiang Mai. The driver said he got involved after being approached by an acquaintance, who later passed his number to a woman named Mei, the organiser.

Police charged him with possession and intent to sell a type 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) without a licence. He confessed to all charges. The case highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to intercept large-scale drug shipments and protect communities from harm.

