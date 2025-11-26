Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Miss Universe Owner Anne Jakkaphong

BANGKOK– The Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for transgender business figure Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, widely known as Anne Jakkaphong and former co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization, after she failed to appear for the reading of a verdict in a fraud case involving 30 million baht (about $930,000).

The South Bangkok Criminal Court on Charoen Krung Road had set 25 November as the date to deliver its decision. Jakkaphong did not attend and did not give the court any reason for her absence. Judges ruled that her failure to appear suggested an intention to avoid the legal process, so they ordered that she be arrested.

The lawsuit was filed by Dr Raweewat Maschamadol against JKN Global Group Public Company Limited as the first defendant, and against Anne Jakkaphong herself as the second defendant, on charges of joint fraud through false claims and concealment of important information.

Court documents state that between 24 July and 8 August 2023, the defendants persuaded the plaintiff to buy corporate bonds. At the time, they allegedly knew the company was in serious financial difficulty and would not be able to repay the funds as promised.

By presenting a misleading picture of the company’s financial health, the defendants received 30 million baht from the plaintiff.

Anne Jakkaphong Failed to Appear

The court accepted the case and found there were enough grounds to proceed. The second defendant was allowed bail and was permitted to have the case heard in her absence if needed. After both sides had presented their evidence, the court set 25 November as the date to read the verdict.

When Anne Jakkaphong did not show up for that hearing, the court ordered her arrest and ordered that her bail be fully forfeited. The guarantor was instructed to pay the bond amount within 15 days. The court then moved the verdict reading to 26 December.

Anne Jakkaphong drew global attention when she became the first transgender woman to own the Miss Universe Organization, after buying it for $20 million in October 2022. After the purchase, JKN Global faced mounting financial trouble as Thailand’s digital TV industry collapsed, and the company also struggled with its dietary supplement business.

By September 2023, JKN Global had entered a serious financial crisis after failing to repay a stock loan. To cope with growing debts, Jakkaphong and her sister repeatedly sold shares in the company.

In January 2024, JKN Global announced that it had sold a 50 percent stake in JKN Legacy Inc., the company operating the Miss Universe Organization and holding the rights to the Miss Universe brand, to Mexico-based Legacy Holding Group USA Inc.

In April 2025, JKN revealed that Nawat Itsaragrisil, CEO of the Miss Grand International Organization, had been appointed Executive Director of the Miss Universe Organization.

On 6 June 2025, after facing charges filed by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission, Anne Jakkaphong resigned from all posts in JKN Global. She later stepped down from all roles connected to Miss Universe as well.

Since then, Raul Rocha Cantu has served as the sole President of the Miss Universe Organization.

Miss Universe 2025 Pageant

The Miss Universe pageant held in November 2025 was hit by controversy. Nawat, who had become chairman of the Miss Universe Thailand Host Committee, faced accusations of bullying Mexican contestant Fatima Bosch during a meeting attended by other contestants. Bosch confronted him and left the room, and many other contestants followed her.

Following the uproar, Raul Rocha reduced Nawat’s responsibilities. Despite the drama, Fatima Bosch went on to win the 74th Miss Universe crown. The event was also clouded by claims of vote rigging, after two judges resigned before the final ruling was announced.

Around this period, rumours spread that Anne Jakkaphong had converted 6 billion baht (about $186 million) into cryptocurrency and moved to Mexico, allegedly with help from the current president of the Miss Universe Organization and key business partners.

On 24 November, JKN Global issued a statement rejecting these rumours. The company said that delayed debt payments were caused by an economic slowdown and cash flow problems, not by fraud. JKN said government agencies were still reviewing the situation and that no wrongdoing had yet been found. The company repeated that it supports transparent operations and is cooperating with authorities and other parties.

The case remains active, as officials continue efforts to locate Anne Jakkaphong before the verdict is read on the new date of 26 December.