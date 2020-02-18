Connect with us

Crime & Legal

Thai Students Surrender to Police after Brutally Beating Teacher
Advertisement

Crime & Legal

Cyber Police Arrest 4 People for Spreading Fake Coronavirus News

Crime & Legal

Army Ranger Seize 4 Million Meth Pills on Mekong River Bank

Crime & Legal

Police Take Down Drug Cartel Members, Seizing 400Kg of Marijuana

Crime & Legal

Chinese Baby Surrogacy Ring Taken Down in Thailand

Crime & Legal

Gunman Arrested after Firing Over 50 Shots in Downtown Bangkok

Crime & Legal

Motorcycle-Taxi Driver Arrested for Slashing Norwegian with Machete

Crime & Legal

Young Man Arrested for Posting Shooting Threat on Facebook

Crime & Legal

Teen Showing-off with Homemade Gun Accidentally Kills Friend

Crime & Legal

Mother Beaten to Death by Son Crazed on Crystal Meth

Crime & Legal

Thai Students Surrender to Police after Brutally Beating Teacher

Advertisements

The teacher reportedly suffered from severe head concussions. He is also scheduled to undergo an operation at the Nakhon Phanom General Hospital.

Published

29 mins ago

on

computer teacher

Three men and two minors have surrendered to police after allegedly attacking 67 year-old computer teacher northeastern Thailand. The group surrendered to police in Nakhon Phanom on Tuesday morning.

Police identified the suspected attackers as Chokchai Mapan, 20; Natthawut Taiboontiam,22; Laisue Yolai, 23; and two minors aged between 16 and 17 years old.

They reportedly confessed to beating Mr Weerapong out of a misunderstanding at a party where they had been drinking. After the party was over, the five men reportedly chased after the teacher and beat him until he passed out.

Furthermore bail request for three of them has been turned down. While the two teenagers have been sent to the provincial attorney for interrogation.

The teacher reportedly suffered from severe head concussions. He is also scheduled to undergo an operation at the Nakhon Phanom General Hospital.

Meanwhile, a young man in a police uniform reported to a police station in Chaiyaphum province for work on Monday. But was arrested and charged after official data showed he never took any police tests or underwent teacher training.

Chokchai Krobkrathok, 21, showed up at the police station, wearing a uniform with the rank of police lance corporal. He submitted 11 sets of documents to police on duty and told them he reported for work.

The officers then checked police data and found that Mr Chokchai never took a police test to enter the force.

They initially charged Mr Chokchai with illegally wearing a police uniform. He was held in police custody for legal action, the Bangkok Post reported.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
%d bloggers like this: