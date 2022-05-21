Power Rangers’ Austin St. John Alleges COVID Relief Fraud

Austin St. John is best known for playing the first Red Ranger on Saban Entertainment’s Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, was arrested this week, along with 16 other individuals, on allegations that they committed fraud related to government COVID-19 relief funds. The crimes that they allegedly committed would seem relatively banal were it not for the former member of the Power Rangers who was accused of committing them.

In addition to being a martial artist, an author, and an actor who has appeared several times throughout the entire Power Rangers franchise as his character Jason Lee Scott, St. John was recently charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, the man is among several people who’ve been accused of applying for the U.S. government’s COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program – a program meant to help small businesses retain employees during pandemic lockdowns — on false pretences, instead using those funds to purchase personal property and funnelling more money to the scam’s ringleaders. An investigation has revealed that the company has defrauded the government of over $3.5 million from the program.

There are many things Austin St. John is known for. He is a father, husband, role model, and friend to many people. The list of individuals included in Austin’s indictment today is populated by a multitude of individuals, most of whom he has not known and has not interacted with.

It has come to our attention that Austin placed his faith, reputation, and financial interests in the hands of parties with self-centred interests and ultimately became the victim of manipulation and betrayal. In our opinion, Austin’s legal team will be successful in defending him against these charges and end up leading to his exoneration in the end.

St. John recently made his debut in faith-based filmmaking, appearing with Stephen Baldwin in 2019’s A Walk With Grace, which follows a faith-based band of Ranger. In addition to his work with the Power Rangers franchise, St. John is also a part of the Power Rangers series.