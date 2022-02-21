Governors Ordered to Step Up Efforts to Fight Omicron BA 2

Thailand’s top Interior Ministry official has ordered the country’s governors to increase measures against the Omicron BA 2 virus as it surges throughout the country.

On Sunday, Sutthipong Chucharoen, the permanent secretary for interior affairs, directed all provincial governors to raise their guard against Omicron BA 2.

In the directive, he said officials at all levels must join forces to closely monitor the situation in their provinces, especially those bordering neighbouring countries. The governors need to have contingency plans in case Omicron cases explode in their provinces.

The order from the Interior Ministry was issued after new Omicron BA 2 case transmissions rose for the sixth consecutive day.

From Jan 1 to Feb 13, the country recorded 360,380 local infections, or about 8,000 a day. However, the number of Omicron cases has risen sharply since then.

They have accelerated from the 14,177 announced on Monday to 18,953 as of Sunday’s bulletin.

Omicron BA.2 cases expected to increase

On Sunday, Chulalongkorn University’s Dr. Yong Poovorawan posted a Facebook message warning that Omicron cases in Thailand and other southeast Asian countries had not reached their peak.

Experts predicted that cases in Thailand would peak between 30,000 and 50,000 a day.

Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences reports there are signs that Omicron BA 2 spreads faster than BA.1 but there hasn’t been any significant difference from BA.1 when it comes to severity or vaccine avoidance.

Omicron BA.2 was first recorded in Thailand among tourists in January 2022. Today there are rare cases of the Delta Variant of Covid-19 in the country.

Omicron is already a prevalent variant of Covid-19 in the world, and booster vaccine shots could prevent infection, severe illness, and fatality caused by BA 2

As of yet, it is not known whether the subvariant causes more severe symptoms or illness. However, there is no evidence that it does.