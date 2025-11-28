Chiang Rai Uses Science and Tech to Improve Water Quality

CHIANG RAI – The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) is moving forward with its strategy to bring science and technology into real use at the community level. The agency is combining two key innovations, “Water Clinic” and “Traffy Fondue,” in partnership with the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organisation, to improve local water quality management.

The project opens a direct channel for people to report water quality issues and get support with local water problems. It targets both water users and local water system operators, with full service in Chiang Rai planned by 2026, then expansion to other provinces.

Mrs. Sansanee Huabsomboon, Deputy Director of the National Nanotechnology Center (NANOTEC), NSTDA, said that Chiang Rai is a focus area for collaboration with local agencies to manage household and drinking water in communities facing water quality problems.

On 16 September 2025, Dr. Urasha Raktanonchai, Director of NANOTEC, NSTDA, signed a cooperation agreement on “Strengthening capacity in water resource management with science, technology, and innovation to improve the quality standards of village water supply systems managed by local administrative organisations.”

Partners include the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organisation, Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office, and Chiang Rai Provincial Office of Local Administration Promotion.

The joint effort aims to integrate water resource management and address major local water issues, especially in the Kok River Basin in Chiang Rai. It is part of the Integrated Water Resource Management Plan for 2026 and receives funding through the research and innovation support programme (strategic target programme under the National Science, Research and Innovation Policy) from the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) for the 2025 fiscal year.

“Nanotec, NSTDA supports and applies knowledge and innovation from research and development to help with water management through the Water Clinic project. The goal is to raise the standards of village waterworks or water systems operated by local administrative organisations, so communities can access clean drinking water that meets tap water quality standards. At the same time, we want to build awareness among communities and local organisations about monitoring and improving water quality.

Today, NSTDA is adding another technology to support local water management in Chiang Rai, called Water Clinic – Traffy Fondue. This platform connects citizens with responsible agencies on water quality issues. People can send reports about problems directly to the agency in charge. The responsible staff will receive suggested solutions from Water Clinic experts and can act quickly.

Everything runs through a mobile application. Chiang Rai will be the first pilot area where Water Clinic – Traffy Fondue is used to report and solve water quality problems for both local water users and water system managers,” Mrs. Sansanee said.

Dr. Wasan Pattarathikom, Assistant President of NSTDA, said that NSTDA acts as a key driving force in Thailand for using science, technology, and innovation to develop a research and innovation ecosystem that responds to the country’s needs and major problems.

The work follows the concept “S&T Implementation for Sustainable Thailand,” which focuses on using science and technology to support long-term development. One of the core goals is to protect and sustain natural resources and the environment.

“Traffy Fondue is a platform that connects citizens with government agencies to report local and city problems. It encourages people to take part in building better cities and helps agencies manage public infrastructure issues completely and systematically.

The platform covers many areas, such as electricity, roads and sidewalks, traffic, communication, odour and noise, cleanliness, safety, public trees, damaged buildings and structures, as well as animal-related problems.

At present, Traffy Fondue is in use in all 77 provinces, covering 753 districts, 1,916 municipalities, and 2,186 subdistrict administrative organisations. More than 15,401 agencies are connected nationwide, with over 37 million people having used or accessed the service as of 2024.

Now NSTDA is applying the platform to deal with water quality and water management issues, such as no running water, low water pressure, pipe bursts, leaks, turbid water, or unusual smell. We expect Traffy Fondue to increase the capacity of organisations and agencies to solve local problems more efficiently, and to act as a tool that drives agencies with digital data,” Dr. Wasan explained.

Dr. Nattaporn Pimpa, project leader and Director of the Nano-scale Catalysis, Adsorption and Computation Research Group (NCAS), NANOTEC, added that in the Water Clinic – Traffy Fondue model, the NSTDA research team will act as a bridge.

The team will receive reports, analyse the issues, provide information, and pass the cases to the responsible agencies. The Water Clinic experts will work with local agencies to suggest suitable solutions.

The team will also track feedback and review how the system works with different local partners, then use that information to improve the model. The pilot phase in Chiang Rai is planned to be active by 2026.

In the next stage, the structure will be adjusted so that reports go straight to the relevant agencies, with clear workflows. There is also a plan to expand to other areas and set a new standard for solving water quality problems in cooperation with local administrative organisations.

Mrs. Athitathorn Wanchaittanawong, President of the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organisation, said that Chiang Rai is a key province in the upper northern region on the eastern side.

To move forward with the vision of Chiang Rai as a “healthy city with a charming lifestyle and sustainable happiness for its people” and as a Chiang Rai Wellness City, the provincial administrative organisation has been preparing on many fronts.

This includes working with partners like NSTDA to upgrade water management systems and improve village waterworks to meet quality standards suitable for consumption, especially in areas along the Kok River.

The province is committed to tackling water quality and water management issues seriously and consistently, by integrating knowledge, technology, personnel, and available resources for the benefit of Chiang Rai.

