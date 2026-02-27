Chiang Rai Convenience Store Busted for Selling Kratom to Students

CHIANG RAI – City officials have increased enforcement under the “Chiang Rai Fah Sai” operation after complaints about a small shop near a university. Residents said it was quietly selling kratom drinks, e-cigarettes, and untaxed cigarettes to local teens.

On Thursday, provincial leaders ordered a joint inspection of a one-story rowhouse in Ban Du, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province. From the outside, it looked like a normal convenience store.

The inspection team included provincial administration officers, local volunteer defense members, student behavior support officers, and police from Ban Du Police Station.

The operation began after parents and teachers shared concerns. They reported that teens were meeting in public spots nearby. Many were seen drinking kratom and using cigarettes and e-cigarettes. After checking those reports, officers traced the products back to a grocery-style shop in the area.

During surveillance, authorities said the store appeared to operate as a front. Locals reportedly knew they could ask staff for kratom drinks, e-cigarettes, and untaxed cigarettes. Officers also received information that the shop stayed open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m. the next day.

When officials entered the store, two people introduced themselves as caretakers. Officers said the pair admitted selling brewed kratom drinks for 120 baht per bottle, e-cigarettes for 350 baht, and untaxed cigarettes for 40 baht.

Authorities detained both suspects and handed them over to investigators for legal action.

Chiang Rai Cafe Busted Selling Kratom

In June 2025, Chiang Rai authorities also raided a local café accused of selling kratom leaf tea to teenage students. During that raid, officials found 19 teen customers inside, and some still wore school uniforms. Investigators said the group met there to drink the brew and socialize during school hours and late at night.

Officials reported the following during the inspection:

They found 19 young customers aged 15 to 19, including both male and female students, dressed in school uniforms, military cadet attire, or casual clothes.

The teens were reportedly drinking kratom leaf tea (a drink made from kratom leaves that can act as a stimulant in low amounts), socializing, playing mobile games, and hanging out during school hours and late into the night.

The café faced accusations of selling the kratom tea to minors.

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) was decriminalized in Thailand in 2021. It is no longer treated as a narcotic in many situations, which allows regulated use, sale, and some commercial products.

However, selling kratom to minors, operating without the right licenses, or promoting it in ways that encourage skipping school or causing public trouble remains illegal or tightly restricted. This is especially true for places that target, or draw in, school-aged youth.

Officials said the June 2025 raid followed community complaints about student behavior and possible kratom misuse. The governor also warned that the café had become a problem hangout that disturbed nearby residents.

