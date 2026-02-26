Thai Herbal Medicine Culture in Chiang Rai, Traditions, Key Herbs, and Spa Rituals

Morning in Chiang Rai smells like crushed leaves and warm tea. You’ll see bundles of roots at local markets, offerings at temples, and herbal steam drifting from neighborhood spas.

In simple terms, Thai herbal medicine culture is how people use plants to support health, along with body balance ideas, hands-on care like massage, and spiritual practices that help people feel grounded. In northern Thailand, this tradition connects closely to Lanna knowledge, where healing looks at the whole person, not just symptoms.

This post walks through where these practices come from, why they’ve lasted, and which herbs show up again and again in everyday remedies. You’ll also get a clear picture of what a real Chiang Rai herbal spa session can include, from steam rooms to herb-infused oils.

Finally, you’ll learn how to try Thai herbs safely, what to ask a practitioner, and when to skip DIY. That way, you can enjoy the tradition with confidence, not guesswork.

From forest knowledge to temples and royal texts, how Thai herbal healing took shape

Long before Chiang Rai had wellness menus and spa packages, people learned healing by watching the forest. They noticed which leaves cooled the body, which roots warmed it up, and which aromas helped them feel steady after a hard day.

Over time, that local plant know-how blended with outside ideas, then got organized in temples and royal texts. What you see in Chiang Rai today is the result: a practical, whole-person tradition that pairs herbs with bodywork, daily habits, and mindful rituals.

The big idea behind Thai Traditional Medicine: balance, not quick fixes

Thai Traditional Medicine tends to frame health as balance across the whole person, not a single symptom to erase. That means looking at your body, your mood, your sleep, and what you do every day. If you travel, you feel this fast. A long bus ride can tighten hips, a spicy dinner can throw off digestion, and a stressful week can mess with sleep.

A common traditional lens is the four elements: Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind. Think of them like a simple map, not a lab test. Earth relates to structure (muscles, joints), Water to fluids, Fire to warmth and digestion, and Wind to movement (breath, circulation, tension). When someone feels “off,” a practitioner may talk about bringing those qualities back into harmony.

Because of that, practices often come as a set:

Herbs in teas, balms, compresses, or baths, chosen for traditional warming or cooling qualities.

in teas, balms, compresses, or baths, chosen for traditional warming or cooling qualities. Nuad Thai (traditional massage) to ease tight areas and help you feel more open and relaxed.

to ease tight areas and help you feel more open and relaxed. Herbal steaming when you feel heavy, run down, or just want to reset after travel.

when you feel heavy, run down, or just want to reset after travel. Mindful rituals, like quiet breathing, temple visits, or simple routines that calm the mind.

A helpful way to think about it: Thai Traditional Medicine acts more like “seasoning your daily life” than taking a one-time shortcut.

Why Buddhism and community healers shaped the culture

Northern Thailand’s healing culture grew from two strong roots: community healers and Buddhist ethics. Long ago, plant use in this region likely started in prehistory, with families testing what helped and remembering what harmed. Later, ideas from India (Ayurveda-style element thinking) arrived through trade, Brahmin tradition, and Buddhist networks. Some Chinese influence also entered, especially in the way people prepared herbs and thought about food and tonics. The result was not one imported system, but a Thai one built by mixing what worked locally with respected teachings.

Temples mattered because they served as community learning centers. Monks could read, keep records, and teach. Healing also fits Buddhist values: care, restraint, and responsibility. That’s why ethical practice is a big part of the culture, even in everyday settings.

In villages, knowledge often stayed alive through Maw Mor (local healers) who learned through apprenticeships, family recipes, and hands-on practice. In and around Chiang Rai, that includes a northern identity shaped by mountains and border communities. Hill tribe groups have their own plant knowledge, especially mountain herbs, but many methods still align with national Thai traditions.

If you want a well-known example of how knowledge got preserved, Wat Pho in Bangkok is often mentioned for its recorded teachings and public reference materials, including massage points, see Wat Pho’s official site.

What makes northern Thailand, and Chiang Rai, feel different

Chiang Rai feels different because the place feels different. Cooler mornings, mountain air, and nearby forests influence which plants are easy to find, and which remedies become popular at markets and small shops. It’s less about a separate medical system and more about local supply and local habits.

In practical terms, northern recipes often emphasize warming comfort for rainy-season chills, travel fatigue, and stiff joints. You’ll also notice the market culture: bundles of fresh herbs, jars of balms, and compress ingredients sold like everyday cooking items.

Modern history matters, too. As Western medicine expanded, traditional practice declined in many areas. Still, it never disappeared. Thailand later supported a revival, including official herb lists by the late 1990s and wider integration into the health system in the early 2000s through national programs tied to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine. That support helps explain why travelers today can find herbal services in Chiang Rai that feel both local and organized.

For a deeper historical snapshot of Thai traditional medicine in context, see the Thai traditional medicine research paper.

Meet the herbs you will see in Chiang Rai, what they are used for, and how locals take them.m

Walk through a fresh market in Chiang Rai, and you will spot the same plants again and again, bundled like bouquets or stacked beside curry paste ingredients. What makes this place special is how often food and wellness overlap. The herbs that scent your soup at lunch can also show up later as a tea, a balm, or a warm compress at a spa.

Think of it like this: in Chiang Rai, herbs are not “special occasion” remedies. They are more like the background music of daily life, steady, familiar, and always within reach.

Kitchen herbs that double as daily wellness helpers

Start with the herbs that anchor the flavor of northern Thai meals. Lemongrass smells bright and lemony, with a clean, grassy bite. Locals simmer it in soups and also steep it as a simple tea when they want something light and comforting. If you want the easiest taste test, order a clear spicy-sour soup like tom yum so you can recognize lemongrass and other aromatics right away.

Next comes galangal, a knobby root that looks like ginger but tastes sharper, with piney, peppery notes. It shows up in many curry pastes and brothy soups, where its fragrance cuts through richness. Ginger is warmer and sweeter; people add it to stir-fries, soups, and hot drinks, especially when they want a cozy, “warming” feel after rain or long travel days.

For color and an earthy edge, look for turmeric. Fresh turmeric stains your fingers yellow and tastes slightly bitter and peppery. In home kitchens, it goes into curries and sometimes rice dishes; in drinks, it may show up as a mellow, milky “golden” style beverage in cafes. When you see a turmeric-forward dish on a menu, it is often a safe, tasty way to try a traditional staple without feeling like you are taking a “remedy.”

Two quiet workhorses sit at the bottom of many dishes: garlic and cilantro root. Garlic adds deep savory warmth, while cilantro root (often pounded with garlic and pepper) brings a clean, green aroma that feels like the “bass line” of Thai cooking. If you love soup, you will taste this combo in clear broths and marinades.

Finally, do not miss makrut lime leaves (sometimes called kaffir lime leaves). They smell intensely citrusy, almost like lime zest mixed with flowers. Locals tear or bruise the leaves to release the oils, then drop them into curries, tom yum, and stir-fries. For a quick primer on how these herbs shape Thai flavor, see Thai herb basics and this overview of essential Thai seasonings.

If you want to try these through meals, order something familiar in form, but herbal in aroma:

A clear soup (tom yum style) for lemongrass, galangal, and makrut lime leaves.

(tom yum style) for lemongrass, galangal, and makrut lime leaves. A yellow curry or turmeric dish for turmeric’s earthy warmth.

for turmeric’s earthy warmth. A simple hot herbal tea after dinner, often lemongrass or ginger.

The easiest way to “take” Thai herbs as a visitor is to eat what locals already eat, especially soups, curries, and warm drinks.

Herbs locals talk about for focus, calm, and beauty.ty

Some herbs get chatted about like old friends, especially in cafes, markets, and small wellness shops. Holy basil (often tied to traditional wellbeing) has a bold, clove-like aroma and a peppery finish. It is common in stir-fries and can be brewed as tea. Thai basil is sweeter, with a light licorice note. You will taste it in noodle dishes and quick stir-fries, where it perfumes the whole plate the moment it hits the heat.

For a greener, more “refreshing” vibe, locals often mention gotu kola. It tastes mildly grassy and can be slightly bitter, which is why it is frequently served sweetened or blended into chilled drinks. In Chiang Rai, it is not unusual to see gotu kola in juices or simple café drinks aimed at everyday balance, especially when people want to feel steady and clear-headed.

Then there is butterfly pea, the one you notice with your eyes first. It makes drinks a deep blue that can turn purple with citrus. The flavor is gentle, almost like a light herbal water, which makes it easy to sip even if you are new to Thai herbs. You will find it in iced drinks, teas, and sometimes desserts.

In 2026, Chiang Rai’s wellness café scene continues to ride the functional beverage wave, with more herbal teas, colorful botanical drinks, and turmeric latte-style options on menus. It still feels rooted in tradition, though, with familiar herbs prepared in modern, drinkable ways. For local context on the broader wellness-and-food scene, see this Chiang Rai wellness guide.

How herbs are prepared in real life: teas, balms, compresses, and steams

In Chiang Rai, preparation matters as much as the plant itself. Fresh herbs dominate cooking because pounding, tearing, and simmering pull out bright aromas fast. Dried herbs show up more in teas and spa blends because they store well and measure easily.

Here is what you can expect as a beginner:

Teas and infused drinks : Usually mild to medium strength, with a clear “plant” taste. Lemongrass reads citrusy, ginger reads warm, and butterfly pea reads soft. Many are served hot or over ice, sometimes lightly sweetened.

: Usually mild to medium strength, with a clear “plant” taste. Lemongrass reads citrusy, ginger reads warm, and butterfly pea reads soft. Many are served hot or over ice, sometimes lightly sweetened. Balms and oils : Strong aroma, quick impact. You will smell camphor-like notes in many blends, plus herbs that feel warming on tight areas.

: Strong aroma, quick impact. You will smell camphor-like notes in many blends, plus herbs that feel warming on tight areas. Herbal compresses (luk pra kob) : A cloth pouch packed with herbs, steamed until hot, then pressed along muscles. The warmth matters because heat helps release essential oils and relaxes tissue, so the scent blooms as the compress touches skin.

: A cloth pouch packed with herbs, steamed until hot, then pressed along muscles. The warmth matters because heat helps release essential oils and relaxes tissue, so the scent blooms as the compress touches skin. Herbal steams: Humid, intense, and fragrant. Expect a “green heat” feeling, like standing near a pot of simmering herbs. If you are sensitive to strong aromas, start with a short session.

If you want a plain-language explanation of how herbs are used in Thai bodywork and steam traditions, this reference on herbs in Thai sauna and bodywork helps set expectations before you book a treatment.

What a Thai herbal spa day in Chiang Rai looks like, step by step

A Thai herbal spa day in Chiang Rai usually follows a steady rhythm. You arrive a little tense from travel, then each step turns the volume down, heat, scent, touch, and finally quiet rest. While every spa has its own style, the flow often looks like this: welcome tea, a quick consultation, herbal steam or sauna, sometimes a scrub or soak, then Nuad Thai massage, followed by a hot herbal compress, and a calm tea break before you head back out.

One helpful mindset: treat it like tuning a musical instrument. The early steps warm and soften you, so the massage can be deeper without feeling intense.

Herbal steam and sauna, the scent-forward start that many people love

After you change into a robe or wrap, many Chiang Rai spas start with a steam room or herbal sauna. The first thing you notice is the smell. It hits like opening a pot of simmering soup: herbs, bright citrus, spicy root, and a green, leafy warmth that clings to your skin.

Common herbs you may catch in the air include:

Lemongrass : clean, lemony, and sharp, like fresh-cut grass with citrus peel.

: clean, lemony, and sharp, like fresh-cut grass with citrus peel. Galangal : peppery and piney, similar to ginger but more crisp.

: peppery and piney, similar to ginger but more crisp. Makrut lime (often the leaves or peel): intense citrus oil, almost like lime zest mixed with flowers.

People traditionally say herbal steam supports relaxation, skin comfort (because you sweat and rinse), and breathing comfort (because the aroma is so strong and humid). Still, think of it as a wellness ritual, not a medical treatment. Your body’s response can vary day to day.

If it’s your first time, these small choices make the whole experience better:

Hydrate first , and keep water nearby for later.

, and keep water nearby for later. Start short , about 5 to 10 minutes, then step out and see how you feel.

, about 5 to 10 minutes, then step out and see how you feel. Listen to your body, especially if you feel lightheaded or overheated.

If the steam feels like “too much” at first, that’s normal. Take breaks, cool your wrists with water, and go back in only if it feels good.

Nuad Thai massage and the herbal compress, why are they paired together

Once you’re warm, you move into Nuad Thai (traditional Thai massage). In simple terms, it’s a mix of pressure and assisted stretching. Instead of slippery oil strokes, the therapist often uses palms, thumbs, forearms, and body weight to press along lines that Thai tradition describes as energy pathways. The result feels like yoga you don’t have to do yourself, slow bends, gentle traction, and firm points that release “travel knots.”

Then comes the pairing many people remember most: the herbal compress (often called luk pra kob). It’s a cloth pouch packed with dried herbs, steamed until hot, then pressed or rolled onto tight areas. The heat arrives first, then the scent blooms as the compress touches your skin. It can feel like a warm mug pressed into sore muscles, except it moves and molds around your shoulder, calves, or lower back.

Compress blends vary, but many include aromatic and warming herbs, plus citrus peels and camphor-like ingredients. For a straightforward description of what’s inside and how it’s used, see Thai herbal compress massage overview.

Nuad Thai and compress work well together because:

Steam and massage soften tissue, so pressure feels smoother. Heat from the compress calms stubborn spots, especially around shoulders, hips, and feet. Aromas keep your mind settled, which helps your body stop “bracing.”

Wat Pho in Bangkok often comes up as a key reference point for traditional Thai massage training and its well-known diagrams. Even in Chiang Rai, many therapists learn methods that trace back to that teaching style.

Two quick communication tips that prevent an awkward session:

Say “lighter” or “stronger” early, not at the end. Pressure is adjustable.

early, not at the end. Pressure is adjustable. If the compress feels too hot, ask them to tap it in the air (to cool it) or use a towel layer.

Choosing the right Chiang Rai wellness setting for your goal

Chiang Rai has everything from high-end resort spas to simple local shops. The right choice depends on what you want most: quiet, strong bodywork, a nervous-first-timer setup, or a full reset with nature and classes.

Here’s a simple guide to match the setting to your goal:

Your goal Best-fit setting What it usually feels like Stress drop and full-body calm Wellness retreat vibe (Museflower) Slow pace, tea breaks, nature, extra wellness touches Sleep reset and mental quiet Retreat or resort spa Longer sessions, softer lighting, less street noise Sore muscles from hiking or long rides Boutique or specialty, or strong local therapists More targeted pressure, focus on problem areas First-time and nervous Resort spa or well-reviewed retreat Clear explanations, privacy, and easier communication

For Chiang Rai examples from today’s wellness scene, you might look at Museflower Retreat & Spa for a retreat-style setting (see Museflower Retreat & Spa and their signature spa journeys), Tatvani for a boutique retreat menu (see Tatvani wellness experiences), or resort spas like Parvati Spa at Le Méridien Chiang Rai (see Le Méridien Chiang Rai spa experiences). Many travelers also consider Anantara Golden Triangle when they want a luxury, everything-handled day.

No matter where you book, do two quick checks before you commit: therapist credentials (training, years of experience, and what modalities they do) and cleanliness (fresh linens, clean steam areas, and clear hygiene practices).

Quick etiquette notes (so you can relax):

What to wear : Many places give spa pajamas for Nuad Thai, or a robe for steam. Keep underwear on unless the spa says otherwise.

: Many places give spa pajamas for Nuad Thai, or a robe for steam. Keep underwear on unless the spa says otherwise. Modesty : Therapists usually drape towels carefully. If you want more coverage, say so.

: Therapists usually drape towels carefully. If you want more coverage, say so. Communication : Mention injuries, pregnancy, or heat sensitivity upfront.

: Mention injuries, pregnancy, or heat sensitivity upfront. Tipping: Practices vary by venue. In general, tip if you feel the service was excellent, and follow the spa’s guidance if they have one.

Ancient remedies, modern wellness tourism, and what is changing in 2026

Chiang Rai’s herbal culture hasn’t stayed in the past. It’s showing up in new places like cafés, curated farm stops, and retreat schedules that look a lot like a “soft reset” for tired travelers. In 2026, the biggest shift is simple: herbs are moving from informal, family-style use into organized experiences and standard products, while locals keep the home recipes alive.

At the same time, Thailand’s National Herbal Action Plan (2023 to 2027) is one reason the industry is scaling up. You feel that momentum on the ground through better packaging, clearer menus, and more spas treating herb rituals as part of a full wellness route.

Why herbal cafes, farm visits, and retreat packages are booming

People want wellness that feels doable. A functional drink is easier than a big lifestyle overhaul, and a farm visit feels more real than a souvenir shop. In Chiang Rai, that translates into three popular stops that fit together naturally: a calm temple morning, a sourcing moment with herbs, and hands-on body care later.

A practical Chiang Rai day can look like this:

Start with a quiet time at a temple, then walk slowly back through town. The point is to downshift your pace. Stop at a herbal café for a simple order, like gotu kola, ginger, or butterfly pea. You’re tasting local plants in a familiar format. Visit a small herbal or tea farm outside the city to see how leaves get grown, dried, and blended (it’s like seeing the kitchen behind the menu). Book a late afternoon steam, massage, and compress when your body feels stiffest from walking and driving.

These experiences are also rising because travelers want nature-based time that still feels safe and comfortable. Curated wellness itineraries are now built in Chiang Rai alongside other northern stops, which you can see reflected in how tour designers describe Thailand’s wellness routes, including Chiang Rai and the Golden Triangle area, in luxury Thailand wellness tours.

A good rule: if an experience connects taste, place, and touch, it usually feels more memorable than buying a jar off a shelf.

How Thai herbal products are becoming more regulated and more mainstream

If you’re shopping for balms, capsules, compress balls, or bottled herbal drinks, you’ll notice more brands look “official” than they did a decade ago. That’s partly because herbal products increasingly sit inside clearer rules, not just tradition.

In plain terms, here’s what the more modern system tends to mean for you:

Official lists and standards : Some herbs and formulas get documented, which supports consistency in how products are described and made.

: Some herbs and formulas get documented, which supports consistency in how products are described and made. Clearer labeling : You’re more likely to see ingredients, usage directions, and warnings presented in a standard way.

: You’re more likely to see ingredients, usage directions, and warnings presented in a standard way. More clinic-style settings: Traditional Thai medicine clinics and spa programs often use packaged products with repeatable recipes, so the treatment you book today matches what they offer next month.

Thailand’s regulators also publish consumer-facing information on herbal product categories, which signals how mainstream this has become, see Thailand FDA herbal products.

Still, don’t expect every balm to smell the same across Chiang Rai. Family and regional traditions still vary, especially with fresh herbs and home-style compress mixes. What’s changing is that modern production is growing beside those older habits, not replacing them.

The healthy aging angle: why it is a big theme in Thailand right now

Thailand is getting older fast, and northern provinces feel it strongly. More families now have parents and grandparents who want to stay active, sleep well, and keep daily aches from running the show. As a result, “healthy aging” has become a big theme in wellness services, from spa menus to what people buy at markets.

In Chiang Rai, you’ll see demand shifting toward experiences that feel supportive, not extreme:

Gentler movements like stretching, slow yoga, and mindful walking.

like stretching, slow yoga, and mindful walking. Comfort-focused bodywork that targets stiffness and recovery after travel.

that targets stiffness and recovery after travel. Everyday herbal habits, including warming teas, fragrant balms, and compresses, are used as part of routine self-care.

This isn’t about miracle claims. It’s about volume and preference. When more people want low-risk, familiar comfort, herbs naturally get pulled into the center of the wellness economy. Add online shopping and giftable packaging, and local herb culture becomes “big business” without losing its Chiang Rai roots.

How to try Thai herbal medicine safely, respectfully, and without getting scammed

Thai herbs in Chiang Rai can feel wonderfully familiar because many show up in food, tea, and spa rituals. Still, “natural” doesn’t always mean “risk-free.” A little caution helps you enjoy the tradition without stress, bad reactions, or overpriced hype. Use the same mindset you would with sunscreen or street food: start simple, pay attention, and choose clean, reputable sources.

Smart safety checks before you drink, rub on, or steam with herbs

Most travelers do fine with gentle herbal teas and normal spa treatments. The tricky moments usually come from intensity, heat, or unknown ingredients. Watch for these common risk points:

Strong essential oils on skin : Balms and oils can irritate skin fast, especially on the face, neck, or broken skin. Ask to patch-test on your inner forearm first.

: Balms and oils can irritate skin fast, especially on the face, neck, or broken skin. Ask to patch-test on your inner forearm first. Very hot compresses : A compress should feel soothing, not like a burn. Tell your therapist right away if it’s too hot; they can cool it down and add a towel layer.

: A compress should feel soothing, not like a burn. Tell your therapist right away if it’s too hot; they can cool it down and add a towel layer. Intense herbal steams : Steam can trigger lightheadedness or breathing irritation if you’re sensitive. Start with a short round, then step out and hydrate.

: Steam can trigger lightheadedness or breathing irritation if you’re sensitive. Start with a short round, then step out and hydrate. Unknown powders or capsules : If you can’t identify ingredients and dosage, don’t take them. “Secret formulas” are not a good souvenir.

: If you can’t identify ingredients and dosage, don’t take them. “Secret formulas” are not a good souvenir. Mixing herbs with medications: Be careful if you take blood thinners, diabetes meds, heart meds, or anything with a narrow safety range. Interactions are a real issue, not a rare edge case. If you want a research-based look at how herbal use overlaps with chronic conditions, see this study on herbal use in chronic disease.

Also, take extra care if you have allergies, asthma, eczema, pregnancy, or a chronic condition. When in doubt, talk to a clinician or pharmacist before you try a new herb, especially anything concentrated or taken daily.

A good personal rule: if you wouldn’t mix a new supplement with your prescriptions at home, don’t start experimenting on vacation.

Buying herbs in Chiang Rai markets: what to look for

Markets are part of the joy in Chiang Rai, but use your eyes and nose before you use your wallet. Fresh herbs should look alive, not tired.

Look for practical cues that signal quality:

Vibrant color and clean aroma : Leaves should be perky, roots firm, and the smell clear (not musty).

: Leaves should be perky, roots firm, and the smell clear (not musty). Clean storage : Herbs should sit off the ground, shaded from harsh sun, and protected from dust.

: Herbs should sit off the ground, shaded from harsh sun, and protected from dust. Clear names and simple directions : A good seller can tell you what it’s called and how locals use it.

: A good seller can tell you what it’s called and how locals use it. Packaged products with Thai-style labeling (when available): Ingredients, lot number, and basic instructions are a good sign.

(when available): Ingredients, lot number, and basic instructions are a good sign. No unrealistic claims: Skip any stall promising instant cures for serious disease, “detox everything,” or guaranteed results.

If you’re new, start where risk is naturally low: eat the herbs in everyday foods (soups, curries, teas). Food-level doses are usually a calmer entry point than pills or mystery powders.

Respecting living traditions, not just consuming an experience

Thai herbal medicine in Chiang Rai is tied to families, temples, and community healers, not just spa menus. When you treat it like a living tradition, people notice, and your experience gets better.

A few easy habits go a long way:

Ask before taking photos , especially of healers, altars, or any ritual setup.

, especially of healers, altars, or any ritual setup. Listen first, then ask . Let a practitioner explain in their own order, even if you’re curious about every ingredient.

. Let a practitioner explain in their own order, even if you’re curious about every ingredient. Pay fair prices . Hard bargaining over small amounts can feel disrespectful, especially with growers and small vendors.

. Hard bargaining over small amounts can feel disrespectful, especially with growers and small vendors. Support local and sustainable sourcing: Choose shops and spas that explain where herbs come from and avoid rare wild-harvest bragging.

If you want to be extra polite, learn two phrases: “sawasdee” (hello) and “khop khun” (thank you). Add a small wai (palms together), and you’ll fit in smoothly.

Conclusion

Thai herbal medicine culture in Chiang Rai is a living tradition, not a museum piece. You see it in daily food herbs, market bundles, temple care ethics, and spa rituals like steam, Nuad Thai, and luk pra kob compresses. Because these practices focus on balance and comfort, Chiang Rai gives beginners a gentle, practical way to take part without making big claims. At the same time, modern wellness tourism and stronger standards in Thailand are helping old knowledge travel further, while still staying local.

If you want to try it for yourself, keep it simple and respectful:

Start with a herbal tea you already recognize (lemongrass or ginger). Book a reputable Thai massage that includes a hot herbal compress, then speak up about heat and pressure. Visit a Chiang Rai market with a checklist (fresh smell, clean storage, clear names, no miracle promises). Stick to food-level herbs first, and skip mystery capsules or “secret” powders. If you take meds or have a condition, check safety before you add new herbs.