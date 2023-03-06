Connect with us

Chiang Rai News News Northern Thailand

Excavation Begin on 6.2-Kilometer Railway Tunnel in Chiang Rai
Advertisement

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

17-Year-Old Wild Boars Footballer Laid to Rest in Chiang Rai

News Chiang Rai News News Asia

Ashes of 17-Year-Old "Wild Boars" Footballer Return to Chiang Rai

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Ravaged By Toxic Smog PM2.5 Dust Particles

News Chiang Rai News Crime Northern Thailand

Police Discover 6 Million Speed Pills in Abandoned Pickup

News Chiang Rai News Northern Thailand

Mekong River Patrol Seizes 6.4 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

News Chiang Rai News

Thailand's Border With Myanmar Reopens in Chiang Rai After 3 Years

News Chiang Rai News World News

17 Year-old Captain of Chiang Rai Wild Boars Football Team, Dies in UK

News Chiang Rai News Tourism

Chambers of Commerce Push For Direct Flights from Chiang Rai to Phuket

Chiang Rai News

Army Rangers Shoot and Kill 2 Drug Runners in Chiang Rai

News Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Man Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison for Facebook Posts

News Chiang Rai News

Police Seize 6 Million Meth Pills, 5 Men in Chiang Rai Arrested

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Mai Rescue Faces Disaster Due to Road Safety Services

News Chiang Rai News

Hydrogen Cyanide Gas Affects 4 villages in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Doctor Sacked for Calling Patient Stupid

Chiang Rai News

Officials Push for Chiang Rai’s Tham Luang Cave to be Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Chiang Rai News News

Fake Chiang Rai Cop Arrested by Cyber Police for Duping Victims Out of Bt150 Million

Chiang Rai News News

Drug Runner Killed, Chiang Rai Police Seize 4 Million Meth Pills

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai's Mae Sai Flooded After Sai River Overflows

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Soldiers Capture 9 Chinese Border Jumpers

Chiang Rai News

Excavation Begin on 6.2-Kilometer Railway Tunnel in Chiang Rai

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Excavation Begin on 6.2-Kilometer Railway Tunnel in Chiang Rai

Thailand’s State Railway has begun digging the 6.2-kilometer railway tunnel that will connect Den Chai in Phrae with Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district, located on the banks of the Mekong River.

According to Thailand’s State Railway’s public relations chief, Mr. Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, the project is part of the 323.10km-long upgrades that will see another track laid out next to the existing rail track between Den Chai and Chiang Khong.

“Workers have begun boring into the rock face and are scheduled to install the tunnel’s primary support structure,” he said.

When finished, the dual track upgrades will allow for onward connections to Laos and Myanmar, which the government hopes will reduce logistics costs and increase trade with Thailand’s neighbours.

Excavation Begin on 6.2-Kilometer Railway Tunnel in Chiang Rai

To reduce traffic congestion, the upgraded tracks were designed without any level crossings, so underpasses and/or overpasses will be built at 254 locations where the tracks intersect a road.

The dual track upgrades have been divided into three contracts: the Den Chai-Ngao section, the Ngao-Chiang Rai section, and the Chiang Rai-Chaing Khong section.

The project’s land expropriation will affect 7,704 privately held land title deed plots, 783 Sor Por Kor agricultural land plots, 13 plots of forest land, and 465 plots of land designated for other purposes.

Through four tunnels, the double tracks will have 26 stops, including four major stations, nine small stations, and 13 halts.

railway tunnel chiang rai

In Chiang Khong station, four cargo loading platforms and a warehouse will be built, as well as a road connection to the border. Furthermore, each station will be decorated in accordance with the identity of the surrounding areas.

The project will begin at Den Chai station in Phrae and will travel north through Lampang and Phayao before terminating at the Chiang Khong border in Chiang Rai.

According to Mr. Ekkarat, the double-track upgrades from Den Chai to Chiang Khong will be completed by 2028.

When finished, the project will reduce the travel time from Den Chai to the border to 1.5 hours, attracting more tourists and increasing local income, he said.

State Railway Green Lights Bangkok to Chiang Rai Rail Line

State Railway Green Lights Bangkok to Chiang Rai Rail Line
Related Topics:
Continue Reading