Police Intercept Group Using Motorcycles to Transport Meth

Police officers assigned to the Pha Muang Task Force have arrested a 34-year-old woman from a gang using motorcycles to transport drugs in Mae Fah Luang District in Chiang Rai Province. Officers seized over 500,000 Methamphetamine pills.

Officers report a source tipped them off about drug smuggling in the area. They dispatched personnel to patrol the area of ​​Santi Khiri Village, Mae Salong Nok Subdistrict, Mae Fah Luang District in Chiang Rai Province.

On Friday, at approximately 11 p.m., the task force encountered a group riding four motorcycles together in Santi Khiri Village and ordered them to stop for an inspection. The group abandoned their motorcycles and fled immediately.

The officers arrested one of the motorcycle riders, Ms. Masola, 34, from Thoet Thai Subdistrict, Mae Fah Luang District in Chiang Rai. The rest escaped. Upon inspection of the abandoned motorcycles, they found a total of 516,000 pills inside modified sacks attached to the motorcycles.

Ms. Masola, 34, was arrested and taken to the Mae Fah Luang District police station for legal action and questioning.

According to a Pha Muang Task Force spokesperson, the Fah Luang District Police have taken over the investigation and will hunt down the suspects who abandoned their motorcycles and fled.

Meanwhile, police in Bandu Chiang Rai reported that a drug trafficking network was using a courier service to send packages containing methamphetamine pills to Krabi Province.

The shipment was discovered when a courier delivery truck was stopped at a roadside checkpoint, and officers found a total of 180,000 methamphetamine pills in two packages bound for Krabi.

The driver of the courier truck denied all responsibility for the drugs and said he picked up the packages in Bandu, Chiang Rai and was taking them to the distribution center in Bangkok, where they were to be rerouted to Krabi.

Officers speculated that the drugs were going to be sold to customers during the New Year festival.

Chiang Rai Provincial Police report that since October, more than 43.8 million methamphetamine pills, 2,757 kilograms of ice, 28 kilograms of heroin, and 190 kilograms of ketamine have been seized, and more than 410 million baht in assets were seized from drug dealers.

