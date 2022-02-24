Museflower Retreat & Spa Donates Funds and Gifts to Samanmit School

Chiang Rai, Thailand, February 2022 – Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai was delighted to celebrate the New Year recently with its annual Community Giving Event, which continues to strengthen its friendship and connection with local villages and schools.

This much-beloved event is a day of fun for all, when the Museflower Retreat & Spa team visits a village school to donate funds and gifts to support underprivileged children, sometimes located in very remote hilltribe villages.

This year the Museflower team stayed close to home by visiting Samanmit School in the nearby Samanmit Village in their own neighbourhood. Samanmit School has 42 children, from kindergarten to primary school, and four teachers, who all come from the local farming community.

The children were excited to receive their gifts of stationery, books, notebooks, rulers, pens, pencils, paints, crayons, sports equipment, toys, dolls, and Lego blocks. Samanmit School’s new Director Mr. Chanok Santiyot gave the Museflower visitors a tour that featured a beautiful vegetable garden grown by the students.

Mr. Chanok initiated the vegetable garden to teach the students useful life skills as well as self-sufficiency for their future. The fresh vegetables are used to make school lunch for the children.

About Museflower Retreat & Spa Chiang Rai, Thailand

Museflower Retreat & Spa is Chiang Rai’s first all-inclusive vegetarian holistic wellness retreat. Set on a peaceful lake among the green rice fields and hills of misty northern Thailand, Museflower Retreat’s mission is to provide affordable holistic wellness and a clean, natural sanctuary for city people to escape to.

The room rate includes 3 Lacto-Ovo vegetarian buffet meals per day and daily fitness classes. Unique eco-friendly facilities feature Museflower Spa, an on-site organic farm, fruit orchards, egg farm, wellness shop, lakeside fire-pit, meditation labyrinth, and Thailand’s first Himalayan crystal salt swimming pool.

16 rooms in 6 lakefront cottages can host up to 36 people and is available for rental to host retreats, workshops, training courses and corporate team building escapes. Launched in late 2014, Museflower Retreat & Spa is known for its delicious fresh organic vegetarian cuisine and as Chiang Rai’s premier holistic wellness center for the local community, eco travellers, and vegetarian travellers. Museflower is featured on numerous media Top Lists and Best Affordable Retreats Lists and has been reviewed and featured in many regional newspapers.

