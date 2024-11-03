Chiang Rai Drivers Cautioned Over Morning Fog

The Meteorological Department issued a fog warning for Chiang Rai as winter weather has finally arrived. A strong cold air mass from China is predicted to cause temperatures to drop in the province, accompanied by fog in the mornings.

Mr. Prasert Jitplichep, Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai Province, has issued an announcement warning residents to prepare for the cold weather and to be careful when driving in the fog.

He said drivers traveling on the roads, especially Phahonyothin Road, Mae Chan-Mae Sai, Chiang Rai Province, should be extra careful and turn on their headlights to prevent possible accidents due to thick morning fog.

He also said that the public should closely follow weather and government news, care for their health, wear warm clothing, and keep their bodies warm. Vulnerable groups living in higher altitudes, such as young children, the elderly, the sick, the disabled, and pregnant women, should take special care of themselves.

People should not drink alcoholic beverages in the belief that they will relieve the cold; the alcohol will cause the body to lose heat and drop to the point of death. He also asked residents to be careful when making fires to relieve the cold from now until the end of the winter season.

