Chiang Rai Improves Wiang Nong Lom for Future Eco-Tourism

Chiang Rai—The Royal Irrigation Department and the Office of Water Resources are expanding water storage and green areas at Wiang Nong Lom in Mae Chan District, Chiang Rai. Wiang Nong Lom is a large natural wetland spanning about 14,000 rai; it once held around 8 million cubic metres of water.

Over time, sediment buildup and overgrown weeds reduced its capacity and efficiency. The area is also known for its ancient artefacts and traces of old Buddhist temples throughout the wetland.

To address these challenges, Chiang Rai Province set up a working group to develop, protect, and restore Wiang Nong Lom. The governor leads the team, which includes specialists from five areas. The Royal Irrigation Department oversees the water resource management side of the project. Their main focus is to expand water storage and green areas.

Work began in 2022 and will continue until 2025. The team started by removing sediment and building new water management structures. This includes a weir, drainage systems, and water transmission facilities. All activities followed thorough consultations with local agencies and residents.

The Chiang Rai Irrigation Project, under the Office of Water Resources 2, is leading the effort to boost Wiang Nong Lom’s capacity. The plan includes dredging 2,500 rai of the wetland. By 2025, teams expect to remove 2.347 million cubic metres of soil, which will benefit 1,548 rai. There are also eight new water control structures and culverts being built.

The project carefully separates areas for water management, conservation, and historical preservation. Local communities have requested to protect the freshwater mangrove forests, especially the “An” trees, and have set aside these zones while focusing development elsewhere.

The long-term goal is to support Wiang Nong Lom as an eco-tourism destination, balancing conservation with community benefits.

