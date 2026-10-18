Baan Lamduan Premium Elderly Care Opens in Chiang Rai

Last Updated on October 18, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

CHIANG RAI – Mae Fah Luang University Medical Center Hospital has opened a new elderly care and recovery center. Known as Baan Lamduan, the facility officially launched on October 1, 2026. It offers a new option for families who want to keep their loved ones close to home. Doctors, nurses, and local healthcare experts provide this dedicated care.

The center shifts the hospital’s focus from basic treatment to long-term care for dependent patients. This move directly supports the growing aging population in Chiang Rai. Operating under the motto “Care with heart… care like family,” the facility sits within a quiet campus. It is a perfect place for patients to rest and regain strength.

Key Takeaways

Baan Lamduan provides customized care for the elderly and those recovering from illness or surgery.

Options include daily day-care and monthly long-term stays in various room types.

Patients receive a strict five-point health check from hospital staff before moving in.

Baan Lamduan Custom Care and Flexible Stays

Baan Lamduan focuses strictly on the unique needs of each person. Before joining, every patient goes through a detailed five-point health check. This includes checking general health, movement, mental health, dental care, and daily diet. A team of hospital experts then builds a clear daily plan for each person.

Because it connects directly to the main Mae Fah Luang University Medical Center, the center provides unmatched safety. If a patient gets sick or needs extra help, they are quickly moved to the hospital wards. This fast action gives local families real peace of mind.

Baan Lamduan Room Rates and Easy Booking

The center offers short and long-term stays, including daily and monthly choices. Standard rooms start at 1,500 baht per day or 30,000 baht per month. Twin rooms cost 2,000 baht daily, while private rooms are 2,500 baht per day. All new patients pay a one-time 2,000 baht fee for their very first health check.

For more details, families can easily reach out to the friendly staff. Simply call 0 5391 4252 during normal weekday working hours. You can also chat online using the Baan Lamduan LINE Official Account to book a tour.

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