Fire Destroys Parts of Bangkok’s Khlong Thom Center

BANGKOK – A massive fire erupted at the popular Khlong Thom Center in central Bangkok late Wednesday evening. The dangerous blaze originally started on the ground floor of the busy commercial shopping area. Emergency response crews quickly rushed to the scene to stop the flames from spreading further.

The terrifying emergency was first reported at exactly 8:42 p.m. on the busy Worachak Road. First responders faced huge physical challenges because the building contained flammable plastics and heavy electronics. Thick toxic smoke filled the night air as rescue crews battled to control the raging inferno.

Key Takeaways

A major commercial fire destroyed parts of Bangkok’s Khlong Thom Center on Wednesday night.

Three dedicated emergency workers suffered unexpected injuries and received urgent treatment at the nearby Klang Hospital.

Professional firefighters finally controlled the intense blazing fire by 11:13 p.m. despite several major structural collapses.

As the long night went on, the emergency quickly became much more dangerous for everyone. The heavy front awning of the large commercial building unexpectedly collapsed at around 9:51 p.m. This sudden and violent collapse severely injured two brave volunteer rescue workers at the active scene.

Waiting medical ambulances quickly rushed both injured emergency volunteers to the nearby Klang Hospital for treatment. Shortly after this incident, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt arrived to deeply inspect the ongoing emergency operations. He spoke directly with the local fire department chief about the highly complicated rescue progress.

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Building Collapse and Spreading Flames

By 10:16 p.m., the main structure of the burning building started to cave in entirely. Firefighters worked tirelessly to keep the intense flames from reaching other neighboring small retail shops. They sprayed thousands of gallons of water to effectively cool down the extreme structural heat.

Despite their very best professional efforts, the aggressive fire managed to spread further by 10:48 p.m. It tragically reached another neighboring commercial building located on the nearby and busy Yommarat Sukhum Road. This newly ignited local shop sold flammable audio equipment, lithium batteries, and thick electrical cables.

The burning electronic batteries created thick toxic black smoke and several unpredictable, dangerous fire flare-ups. Rescue teams had to remain extremely cautious while safely navigating the dark and flooded city streets. Another dedicated professional firefighter sustained minor injuries, bringing the total number of hurt responders to three.

Paramedic medical staff safely treated the third injured firefighter at the active scene before emergency transport. He eventually joined his two injured rescue colleagues at the Klang Hospital for further medical care. Thankfully, no civilian casualties have been officially reported by local police authorities so far today.

Firefighters Finally Gain Control Over the Blaze

The relentless physical work of the emergency teams finally paid off late in the dark night. The Fire Chief said crews finally controlled the dangerous fire at 11:13 p.m. The immediate terrifying threat to the surrounding historic neighborhood was finally brought to an absolute end.

Local government officials are now actively investigating the exact cause of this devastating market fire. They will carefully inspect the completely burned electronics and plastic goods shops later this afternoon. Local shop owners are anxiously waiting to see what is actually left of their family businesses.

This tragic event clearly highlights the serious fire risks in crowded commercial shopping areas. Bangkok city authorities may now actively push for stricter safety rules in older traditional markets. We will certainly provide more important updates as the official police investigation continues today.

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