Police Raid Illegal Chinese Club in Bangkok, 67 Arrested

BANGKOK – Metropolitan Police raided an underground entertainment venue operating in the busy Huai Khwang district of Bangkok early Friday morning. Officials discovered that the venue operated without a valid license and catered heavily to foreign nationals. The operation exposed deep-seated issues regarding illegal foreign capital and lax regulation in the capital’s nightlife sector.

During the surprise inspection, officers found more than 130 patrons inside the venue drinking and ignoring closing regulations. Drug screening tests revealed that multiple guests tested positive for illegal substances. Authorities also recovered narcotics hidden inside the building and on customer tables.

Key Takeaways

Officials raided the unlicensed “577 CLUB” in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district, which had previously faced closure orders.

Drug tests administered on-site revealed three patrons with positive results for illegal substances.

Authorities suspect Chinese business backing due to foreign staff, Chinese payment apps, and missing operational permits.

Inside the Raid on the Huai Khwang Nightspot

The targeted venue, known as the “577 CLUB,” continued business as usual despite lacking proper legal authorization. High-ranking government officials and special task force units led the nighttime raid to investigate community complaints. When officers entered the premises, loud music echoed through packed rooms filled with both local and international visitors.

Investigators ordered the management to turn on the lights and halt all activities immediately. Officials checked the identities of 132 individuals present at the scene. Among the crowd, 65 patrons were Thai citizens, while 67 hailed from China and Hong Kong. Drug tests confirmed that three visitors had illegal substances in their systems.

Uncovering Foreign Control and Hidden Narcotics

Further searches inside the venue uncovered packets of ketamine hidden in the women’s restroom and on customer tables. According to police, the venue relied on foreign payment applications like WeChat and Alipay. Staff members and hosts were predominantly foreign nationals who managed client relations and daily operations.

The individual claiming ownership of the venue alleged that a mysterious figure helped protect the business from legal consequences. Officials expressed frustration that a closed venue could reopen illegally and operate until dawn. The government vowed to crack down on grey-market businesses that bypass local laws and send revenue out of the country.

Trending News: