Pregnant Teacher Ends Her Life After Boyfriend Denies Paternity

BANGKOK — A 25-year-old primary school teacher was found dead inside her car in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district after leaving a letter describing heartbreak over her boyfriend’s alleged refusal to acknowledge her unborn child.

Police were called on August 30 after a customer at a convenience store noticed the woman sitting motionless inside a red car parked in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 60. Officers from Hua Mak Police Station, forensic personnel and medical staff attended the scene. The woman had reportedly been dead for about 10 hours.

Key Takeaways

A 25-year-old primary school teacher was found dead inside her car in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

A letter found inside the vehicle reportedly described her distress after her boyfriend allegedly refused to acknowledge paternity.

Police said she had reported an alleged assault involving the boyfriend just three days before her death.

According to Thai media reports, investigators found a handwritten letter inside the vehicle. The woman reportedly thanked her parents for supporting her education and helping her become a teacher despite the family’s financial difficulties.

The letter also referred to her relationship with a boyfriend she had reportedly dated for about two years. She said she loved him and had become pregnant, but claimed he would not accept that he was the father of the child. Police have described the relationship dispute as a possible factor in her death.

Police identified the woman as a teacher at a primary school in the Bang Khen area. Her surname was withheld in accordance with normal reporting practices surrounding a death investigation.

Teacher Had Reportedly Filed Assault Complaint

The case has also raised questions about events involving the couple shortly before the teacher’s death.

Police said the woman had visited Hua Mak Police Station on the evening of August 27. She reportedly told officers that her boyfriend had assaulted her at her accommodation, leaving her injured. Thai media reports identify the boyfriend as an acting sub-lieutenant, although his full name has not been publicly disclosed.

The reported complaint came only three days before the woman was found dead. At this stage, reports do not indicate that the boyfriend has been charged in connection with the alleged assault.

Police are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding both incidents. The earlier assault allegation and the contents of the letter are being treated as part of the investigation rather than as proof of criminal responsibility.

Police Investigate Death in Bang Kapi

The discovery was made after people near the convenience store became concerned about the woman’s condition. Rescue workers and police examined the vehicle before removing her body for a post-mortem examination at Police General Hospital.

Investigators also collected evidence from the vehicle and the surrounding area. Police initially said the circumstances appeared to point toward suicide, while the autopsy was expected to help establish the official cause of death.

The case has attracted attention because of the short period between the reported assault complaint and the teacher’s death. It also highlights the emotional and legal pressures that can arise when pregnancy, relationship disputes and questions about paternity become intertwined.

Authorities have not publicly established whether any single event directly caused the woman’s decision to take her own life. Police have instead described the relationship and pregnancy issues mentioned in the letter as possible contributing factors.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further findings from forensic and medical examinations could provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the Bang Kapi teacher suicide.

Authorities have not released all details of the investigation. Allegations concerning the boyfriend should therefore be treated as allegations unless and until they are established through police findings or court proceedings.

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