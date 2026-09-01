Bangkok News

Pregnant Teacher Ends Her Life After Boyfriend Denies Paternity

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Pregnant Teacher Ends Her Life After Boyfriend Denies Paternity

BANGKOK — A 25-year-old primary school teacher was found dead inside her car in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district after leaving a letter describing heartbreak over her boyfriend’s alleged refusal to acknowledge her unborn child.

Police were called on August 30 after a customer at a convenience store noticed the woman sitting motionless inside a red car parked in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 60. Officers from Hua Mak Police Station, forensic personnel and medical staff attended the scene. The woman had reportedly been dead for about 10 hours.

Key Takeaways

  • A 25-year-old primary school teacher was found dead inside her car in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.
  • A letter found inside the vehicle reportedly described her distress after her boyfriend allegedly refused to acknowledge paternity.
  • Police said she had reported an alleged assault involving the boyfriend just three days before her death.

According to Thai media reports, investigators found a handwritten letter inside the vehicle. The woman reportedly thanked her parents for supporting her education and helping her become a teacher despite the family’s financial difficulties.

The letter also referred to her relationship with a boyfriend she had reportedly dated for about two years. She said she loved him and had become pregnant, but claimed he would not accept that he was the father of the child. Police have described the relationship dispute as a possible factor in her death.

Police identified the woman as a teacher at a primary school in the Bang Khen area. Her surname was withheld in accordance with normal reporting practices surrounding a death investigation.

Teacher Had Reportedly Filed Assault Complaint

The case has also raised questions about events involving the couple shortly before the teacher’s death.

Police said the woman had visited Hua Mak Police Station on the evening of August 27. She reportedly told officers that her boyfriend had assaulted her at her accommodation, leaving her injured. Thai media reports identify the boyfriend as an acting sub-lieutenant, although his full name has not been publicly disclosed.

The reported complaint came only three days before the woman was found dead. At this stage, reports do not indicate that the boyfriend has been charged in connection with the alleged assault.

Police are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding both incidents. The earlier assault allegation and the contents of the letter are being treated as part of the investigation rather than as proof of criminal responsibility.

Police Investigate Death in Bang Kapi

The discovery was made after people near the convenience store became concerned about the woman’s condition. Rescue workers and police examined the vehicle before removing her body for a post-mortem examination at Police General Hospital.

Investigators also collected evidence from the vehicle and the surrounding area. Police initially said the circumstances appeared to point toward suicide, while the autopsy was expected to help establish the official cause of death.

The case has attracted attention because of the short period between the reported assault complaint and the teacher’s death. It also highlights the emotional and legal pressures that can arise when pregnancy, relationship disputes and questions about paternity become intertwined.

Authorities have not publicly established whether any single event directly caused the woman’s decision to take her own life. Police have instead described the relationship and pregnancy issues mentioned in the letter as possible contributing factors.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further findings from forensic and medical examinations could provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the Bang Kapi teacher suicide.

Authorities have not released all details of the investigation. Allegations concerning the boyfriend should therefore be treated as allegations unless and until they are established through police findings or court proceedings.

Trending News:

Dispute Over a Cat and Dog Ends in Murder Suicide

Teacher in Bangkok Accused of Sexually Abusing 10-Year-Old Boy

 

Bangkok Police Detain Chinese for Illegally Removing Documents from Collapsed Building Site
Bangkok Heatwave Sends Thousands Flocking to Urban Cooling Centers
Cyber Police Scam Alert!! Scammers Stole 177 Million Baht in Just One Week in Thailand
In Bangkok’s Lumpini Park’s Giant Water Monitors Share Paths with Tourists
Soldier Accused of Raping a 15-Year-Old Girl Remanded in Custody
Share This Article
Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Thailand Advanced AI Scams Thailand Advanced AI Scams: How Deepfakes Threaten Consumers
Next Article Pattaya Bar Gunfire Leaves Two Thai Men Wounded Pattaya Bar Gunfire Leaves Two Thai Men Wounded
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Chiang Rai Police Teach Students About Emergency Safety
Chiang Rai Police Teach Students About Emergency Safety
Chiang Rai News
Pattaya Bar Gunfire Leaves Two Thai Men Wounded
Pattaya Bar Gunfire Leaves Two Thai Men Wounded
Pattaya News
Thailand Advanced AI Scams
Thailand Advanced AI Scams: How Deepfakes Threaten Consumers
AI
Thailand Relaunches Gasohol E20 to Fight Rising Oil Costs
Thailand Steps Up Green Transport Drive With Biodiesel and Biogas Push
Environment
Rice, Arsenic, Kok River, Chiang Rai
Toxic Threat in the Kok River: Heavy Metals Found in Local Crops
Environment
Tantawan Tuatulanon, Thailand, Political Activist
Thai Political Activist Tantawan “Sentenced to 2 Years” for Royal Insult
Politics
Bank of Thailand Stagflation
Bank of Thailand Dismisses Stagflation Fears
Finance
Airbus Elevates Bangkok to Global Software Hub for Skywise
Airbus Elevates Bangkok to Global Software Hub for Skywise
Business
Police Arrest Man For Abusing 15-Year-Old Stepdaughter
Police Arrest Man For Molesting 15-Year-Old Stepdaughter
Crime
Police Intercept Van Smuggling Chinese Call Center Suspects
Police Intercept Van Smuggling Chinese Call Center Suspects
Crime

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google