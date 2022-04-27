Why it is Worth Investing in Real Estate of Akoya Oxygen, Dubai, UAE

Real Estate of Akoya Oxygen, Dubai, UAE: Dubai is developing rapidly and is attracting increased interest from foreign investors. The results of 2021 confirm this: over the past period, there were almost 85,000 transactions for over $81 billion. This is 65% more than in 2020. Overseas customers can purchase a property in Dubai in over 60 freehold communities. One of them is Akoya Oxygen. This is a young area, and Damac Properties, the leading developer of the UAE, is engaged in its construction. The golf community with premium housing is located in the southern part of Dubai. It is a 40-minute drive away from the city center.

Why real estate agencies in Dubai recommend housing in Akoya Oxygen

There are at least three reasons:

• Exclusivity. This is a special project in the emirate with the focus on the comfort of future owners and harmony with the environment. Natural resources of electricity, environmentally friendly materials, infrastructure development with an emphasis on landscaping and the creation of the first tropical garden in the emirate with rare bird species attract investors.

• A variety of property for sale in Dubai. The project consists of over 1,000 townhouses and villas, as well as 1,200 flats, including not only apartments with one or more bedrooms but also penthouses and duplexes. The community demonstrates the atmosphere of an upscale resort. It has everything you need for a comfortable life.

• Favorable prices. The area is underway and makes it possible to purchase off-plan properties for sale in Dubai cheaper than commissioned housing. This option is becoming popular in the emirate: in 2022, 40.4% of the total number of transactions in the metropolis affected off-plan projects in Dubai.

Prices of villas and apartments for sale in Dubai in Akoya Oxygen

The cost is related to the housing configuration, the area, and the number of bedrooms:

• A studio apartment can cost $65,000.

• 1-bedroom apartments range from $136,000 to $158,000.

• 3-bedroom apartments cost $273,000 or more.

• To buy villas for sale in Dubai, you will need a budget of $382,000 or more.

Detailed information about the housing market and sales offers in the emirate is available on the official website of AX Capital.

Advantages of buying a property in Dubai

The area has a cooler climate than the central parts of the emirate. In addition to the golf course, residents can use such diverse amenities as numerous playgrounds, recreation and barbecue areas, walking and cycling paths, fitness centers and swimming pools. The social infrastructure is well-developed: there is a kindergarten and a school. Comfortable living conditions are not the only reason to buy flats in Dubai. For foreigners, this is an attractive option for investment:

• Due to the large influx of expats, housing in the emirate is in demand as a rental.

• The profitability ratio of apartments reaches 7-8% per annum.

The homeowner receives a net profit, as there are no personal income taxes in the country.

