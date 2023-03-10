Connect with us

We Energies And Hon Hai Team Up On Clean Energy In Wisconsin

We Energies And Hon Hai Team Up On Clean Energy In Wisconsin

(CTN News) – Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. is partnering with U.S.-based renewable energy supplier We Energies to develop clean energy on its Wisconsin campus.

We Energies has signed an agreement to install solar panels at Hon Hai’s Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, according to a statement released Thursday.

We Energies, which supplies clean energy to more than 2.2 million Wisconsin residents, will install, own, and maintain about 2,000 solar panels on the Foxconn campus in Mount Pleasant to generate more than 1.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year.

Foxconn, for instance, uses renewable sources of energy throughout the manufacturing process to manufacture data servers and motherboards for top clients, and Hon Hai has invested more than US$1 billion in Wisconsin.

During the spring, the village and county will review the solar panel installation plan submitted by the two partners.

Company officials said the project will be designed to maximize its renewable energy potential by combining single-axis tracking and fixed-tilt panels.

The project is expected to offset more than 1,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, equivalent to taking 260 cars off the road or planting 20,000 trees during its 30-year life cycle.

In a statement, Foxconn said it is committed to implementing green and sustainable practices throughout its operations to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

We are committed to environmental stewardship throughout the manufacturing supply chain to both our customers and the community as Foxconn expands in Wisconsin.

Earlier this year, Hon Hai and then-Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker signed an agreement to build a ten-billion-dollar LCD factory in Racine County, Wisconsin.

Tax breaks and subsidies worth $3 billion were granted to the company as a result of its promise to create 13,000 jobs over a six-year period.

As Hon Hai’s plans were scaled back, many Wisconsinites soured on the project and the company. As a result of its production of servers, the company has been able to regain some momentum.

As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hon Hai has received nearly US30 million in tax credits for meeting hiring and capital expenditure goals over the last two years.

According to Hon Hai, it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan’s China Development Financial Holding Co. to establish a joint venture to develop green energy in Taiwan worth NT$6 billion (US$194 million).

Hon Hai said the new company will be the first in Taiwan created by the tech and financial sectors to develop renewable energy and provide green power to local enterprises as Taiwan moves toward net zero emissions by 2050.

