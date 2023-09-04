Walmart Seller Center Now Lets You Manage Google Shopping Ads

(CTN News) – According to an email sent to marketplace sellers by Walmart, the company is giving them more options for promoting their products through its self-serve advertising portal.

Using Walmart’s Seller Center, eligible Walmart Marketplace sellers can now create and manage Search Engine Marketing (SEM) campaigns directly within their accounts on the retail giant’s platform.

With the help of this new portal, sellers will be able to promote their products using Google Shopping Ads. When a seller builds a campaign, sets a budget, and activates it, his or her ads will appear in Google’s search results whenever a shopper searches for products that are related to their own.

There has been a lot of talk about Walmart’s proprietary bidding algorithms and how they are designed to optimize sellers’ budgets and product selections so that they can achieve the highest possible return on their advertising spend and incremental sales.

With this move, Marketplace sellers will be able to drive more traffic to their Walmart product pages through targeted Google Ads “to help achieve the best possible return on ad spend (ROAS) on their product pages,” according to the company.

As Walmart Marketplace has grown over the past few years, it now has more than 400 million SKUs available on its platform, many of which are sold by independent sellers.

In addition to the new self-serve advertising option, these sellers now have even more power to reach customers who are searching for their products online.

The Walmart Marketplace platform organized an invite-only seller summit last week, bringing together hundreds of third-party sellers to discuss the future of the platform and its opportunities for them.

During a recent meeting with Walmart Marketplace and Fulfillment Services, Manish Joneja, SVP, Walmart Marketplace and Fulfillment Services, shared his opinion that Marketplace represents one of the greatest opportunities in retail today.

Aside from the expanding capabilities of Walmart’s ecommerce business, enhancing its advertising management capabilities is just one of many new features that could contribute to ability to close the gap with Amazon, its rival marketplace.

