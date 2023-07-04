Connect with us

Walmart, Costco, Target, Sam's Are Open On July 4...
Walmart, Costco, Target, Sam’s Are Open On July 4…

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Walmart, Costco, Target, Sam's Are Open On July 4...

(CTN News) – As Walmart a major observance in the United States, the Fourth of July commemorates the anniversary of the country’s independence and is one of the most important days of the year.

In 1776, the 13 colonies formally separated from the British Empire, marking the beginning of their independence.

Since the Fourth of July is such a special day, Walmart has designated it a federal holiday. This means that government offices and institutions do not operate on this day, since it is a federal holiday.

What is the situation when it comes to private companies and businesses, such as supermarkets? Can you tell me if they are open during normal business hours?

Listed below is a list of store hours and supermarket hours on Tuesday morning in various cities throughout the United States.

Supermarket and store hours on July 4: Walmart, Costco, Target, Sam’s…

The costco

There will be no activities at any Costco branch on July 4th. All Costco branches will be closed on that day.

There are a number of holidays during the year that the chain closes: in addition to Independence Day, other dates on which the chain is closed include New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Club Sam’s is a membership club that provides

As a matter of fact, Sam’s Club will operate as usual on July 4th, which means that the store will be open from 8 a.m. on July 4th until 6 p.m. on July 4th if you are a Sam’s Club Plus member and from 10 a.m. on July 4th until 6 p.m. on July 4th for regular Club members.

The target group

Target is another large supermarket that will be operating as normal during the Independence Day holiday. According to their official website, the cafe’s opening hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., which ends at 10 p.m. according to their website.

Among Walmart’s competitors

During the Fourth of July, Walmart locations will be operating as usual as well. Although the hours may vary depending on the location, they generally range from 6 a.m. all the way until 11 p.m.

