Apple Will Permanently Delete Photos From IPhones In July, So Beware

(CTN News) – According to a report in the New York Post, Apple will be making a major change to the photos feature of the iPhone in July, so iPhone users must act fast.

There is an announcement from the tech giant that they will be permanently retiring the My Photo Stream album, which automatically stores pictures taken within the last 30 days, next month.

The My Apple Photo Stream service stopped uploading pictures on June 26 and all of the data contained inside of the album will be permanently deleted on July 26 – the day that the service will no longer be available for use.

The pictures, however, can still be accessed on iCloud for 30 days following the date they were uploaded, so the users will still have access to them for three months after the date they were uploaded.

It is important to keep in mind that they will be accessible on a device as long as My Photo Stream is enabled on it.

If you do not want to lose your pictures, what is the best way to prevent it from happening?

1. The My Photo Stream album can be found in your camera roll by clicking on the following link:

2. Take a picture and save it to your device or to your Apple iCloud account

The photos you have already uploaded to My Photo Stream are already stored on at least one of your devices, so as long as you have the device with the originals, there won’t be any photos that get accidentally deleted during the process, Apple says on its support page for this feature.

In order to save a photo that is not already in your library on your Apple iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you will need to save it to your library on the device that is storing the photo.

In spite of this, if you have Apple iCloud set up, then you do not have to worry about anything.

