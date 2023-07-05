The Local Applebee’s Is Offering a Special For The Fourth Of July

(CTN News) – This Fourth of July, participating Applebee’s restaurants around the country are offering special deals for kids to celebrate the holiday.

A free kid’s meal is being offered by Applebee’s owned and operated by the Flynn Restaurant Group, which would be both the Fairmont and Morgantown locations.

This offer is valid if you purchase an adult entree and an Applebee’s child’s meal.

All customers who mention “Kids Eat Free” at the time of ordering will be able to take advantage of a “Kids Eat Free” special all day on July 4 by mentioning “Kids Eat Free” at the time of ordering.

Dine-in customers are only eligible for this offer, and there is a limit of two children who are twelve years old or younger who can be enrolled in the offer at the same time.

In an interview with 12 News, Applebee’s Assistant Manager at the Fairmont’s Applebee’s, Sam Cicone, explained why Flynn Restaurant Group’s Applebee’s locations decided to participate in this promotion, in an interview that was conducted by 12 News.

There is really nothing more to it than just giving back to the community, giving back to the parents with their kids and everything else that goes with it.

It doesn’t even have to cost anything. It’s just a way to do that. You may want to give them a free meal in order for them to have a good time and have a good time during the day so that they can have a good time and have a good time.

Cicone said, “It is an effective way of promoting the business, promoting the food, and promoting the ways in which Applebee’s is able to give back to the communities through the help they provide.”.

In order to take advantage of the Kids Eat Free special, you cannot combine it with any other offer. If you would like more information on the deal, please contact one of the participating locations.

