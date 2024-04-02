Verizon Will Award $50K To KIPP DC Public Schools On April 2

(CTN News) – A $50,000 disaster-preparedness grant has been awarded by Verizon to KIPP DC Public Schools; the partnership will be celebrated at an on-campus event starting at 9:30 a.m. on April 2.

Verizon Frontline volunteers will provide disaster relief education and resources to KIPP DC Public Schools students and surrounding communities through support:

Education of the community: Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team will hold tabletop events to promote resources that ensure emergency responders and government agencies are connected.

Verizon volunteers will partner with KIPP DC Public Schools to distribute bilingual resources on flooding that include essential do’s and don’ts for disaster preparedness.

In elementary schools at KIPP DC Public Schools, students will participate in disaster simulations that cover blizzards, floods, and earthquakes to promote preparedness and resilience.

The media is invited to a 9:30 a.m. ceremony on Tuesday, April 2, to celebrate the grant and proactive approach to community outreach.

KIPP DC Public Schools Chief of Schools Mekia Love thanked for their support, saying, “grant and resources will significantly benefit our community’s preparedness and response to disasters.”.

In addition to being resilient, our schools and communities will be equipped with the knowledge and resources to navigate potential disasters effectively as a result of this funding.

“At Verizon, we recognize disaster preparedness plays a critical role in keeping communities connected during emergency situations,” explained Mario Acosta-Velez,

Local Engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility at Verizon.

We are committed to building resilient communities and to ensuring everyone stays connected, informed, and safe during emergencies through this partnership with KIPP DC Public Schools.”

It is Verizon’s commitment to keep communities connected, especially during emergencies and disaster relief efforts. Verizon’s Frontline Crisis Response Team will volunteer in this effort to help government agencies and first responders maintain mission-critical communications during emergency response operations.

In 2023, the Frontline Crisis Response Team assisted nearly 900 federal, state, and local agencies across all 50 states with more than 1,600 requests for assistance.

In 2000, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. With its headquarters in New York City and operations around the world, generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023.

As part of its award-winning networks and platforms, the company offers data, video, and voice services and solutions that meet customers’ demands for mobility, reliability, and security.

