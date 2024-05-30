Connect with us

Business

Thailand's Manufacturing Sector Surges: First Growth in 19 Months
Advertisement

Business

Growth At American Airlines Is Cut Due To a Backfired Sales Strategy

Business

ConocoPhillips To Buy Marathon Oil For $17 Billion All-Stock Deal

Business

ConocoPhillips To Acquire Marathon Oil In $22.5 Billion Deal

Business

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced To Over 7 Years

Business

Verizon Offers 30% Off YouTube Premium, Adds Peacock Streaming Service

Business

Chevron Deal Approved By HESS Shareholders Amid Dispute With Exxon Over Guyana

Business

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Play Pays Off For Medical Tech Stock Semler Scientific

Business

Twitch Viewing Figures Fall 7% Month-on-Month in April 2024

Business

Credit Suisse Makes History At The Asian Investment Conference

Business

Bitcoin Is Hovering Around $68k; Ether's Spot ETF Progress Is Good

Business

Vodafone Moves Closer To Exiting Italy And Spain As U.K. Deal Stalls

Business

This Summer, Planet Fitness Gives Free Gym Memberships To Teens

Business

Customers Say Aldi's Chocolate Is Great, So They Discontinue It."

Business

SONATRACH And ExxonMobil Partner To Develop Algeria's Oil And Gas Resources

Business

Capital One And Walmart Have Ended Their Partnership. Cardholders Should Know

Business

FT Reports That BlackRock Pushed Anglo To Extend Talks With BHP

Business

Bitcoin Laundering From $6.4 Billion China Fraud Jailed In UK

Business

LVMH And Lagardere Move Closer To Selling Paris Match Magazine

Business

COMCAST's Nationwide Network Gains 40% In Energy Efficiency

Business

Thailand’s Manufacturing Sector Surges: First Growth in 19 Months

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

4 hours ago

on

Thailand

(CTN News) – Thailand’s manufacturing sector is experiencing a long-awaited resurgence as the manufacturing production index unexpectedly rose by 3.43% in April compared to the same period last year.

This significant uptick, marking the first increase in 19 months, has been attributed to a combination of factors including heightened exports and a revival in tourism, according to the country’s industry ministry.

Contrary to predictions of a 1.1% decline, the actual figures surpassed expectations, showcasing the resilience and potential of Thailand’s industrial landscape. The April surge follows a 5.13% dip in March, indicating a notable turnaround in fortunes for the sector.

Siripen Kiatfuengfoo, deputy director-general of the Office of Industrial Economics, emphasized the importance of this positive momentum, particularly against the backdrop of a challenging economic climate.

“It’s good news. It’s the first month of growth after 18 consecutive months of contraction,” she stated during a news conference.

The rebound in April’s output can be attributed, in part, to the low base effect from the previous year. The pandemic-induced downturn in 2020 created a favorable comparison for this year’s figures, contributing to the observed growth.

Despite the overall improvement, factory output for the January-April period still experienced a decline of 2.06%. However, the industry ministry remains optimistic about the future trajectory, projecting a potential rise between 0% to 1% for the full year.

In addition to a resurgent manufacturing sector, Thailand’s tourism industry has shown signs of recovery. With 14.33 million foreign visitors recorded between January 1 and May 26, representing a remarkable 38% increase year-on-year, the sector is regaining its momentum.

Thailand’s Economic Resurgence: Manufacturing and Tourism Lead the Charge

Notably, Chinese visitors accounted for 2.8 million of these arrivals, contributing significantly to the overall tourism expenditure, which amounted to 683 billion baht.

The positive trends extend beyond domestic borders, with Thailand’s exports returning to growth in April, surpassing analysts’ expectations. The commerce ministry anticipates continued momentum in the second quarter, with expectations of further gains in shipments.

As Thailand navigates the complexities of a post-pandemic recovery, the resurgence in manufacturing, supported by robust export performance and a revival in tourism, provides a glimmer of hope for the country’s economic revival.

With prudent policies and continued momentum, Thailand aims to build on these foundations to propel its industrial and economic growth in the months ahead.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies