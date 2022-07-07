Government of Thailand Wants to Foreigners to Pay More for Hotels

Thailand is now planning to raise hotel rates to pre-pandemic levels in an effort to support a faster recovery of the tourism industry, making Thailand a more expensive destination.

In a statement on Wednesday, Traisuree Taisaranakul, a government spokeswoman, said the Tourism and Sports Ministry plans to ask hotel operators to implement a dual-tariff structure where foreign visitors can be charged rates similar to pre-pandemic days.

As a result, Ms. Traisuree says the country’s tourism brand is negatively impacted by the perception of its rates and services for foreign tourists. For Thais, we will maintain rates that were reduced during Covid-19.”

Despite the pandemic, hotels in tourism hotspots such as Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi and Koh Samui continue to offer huge discounts to entice visitors back.

According to Ms. Traisuree, the ministry and Tourism Authority will soon discuss the dual pricing plan with the Hotel Association of Thailand.

Travel restrictions related to Covid have been lifted, but the country’s tourism sector is still reeling from heavy losses incurred during the pandemic. This year, the government anticipates 9.3 million foreign arrivals, a fraction of the 40 million tourists in 2019.

Foreigners living in the Kingdom were unclear about how the government’s new plan to attract more foreign tourists – by raising prices and charging them more than Thais – would impact them.