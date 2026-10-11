Thailand Fuel Prices Today: Pump Rates for Oct 11, 2026

Last Updated on October 11, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Correction, 11 October 2026: An earlier version of this article gave the wrong year and incorrect prices, including Gasohol 95 at 38.50 baht and diesel as unchanged. The prices below have been corrected using the rates published by PTT Station and Bangchak.

CHIANG RAI – Pump prices in Thailand are unchanged today, Sunday 11 October 2026, after PTT Station and Bangchak raised gasohol and diesel by 0.75 baht per litre on Friday, 9 October. Diesel is now 42.94 baht per litre, and Benzine 95 is above 50 baht.

Key Takeaways

Fuel prices on 11 October 2026 are the same as those set on 9 October, when Gasohol 95, Gasohol 91 and diesel each rose by 0.75 baht per litre.

Diesel costs 42.94 baht per litre and Gasohol 95 costs 41.44 baht at PTT Station and Bangchak.

E20 (35.69 baht) and E85 (31.63 baht) did not change on 9 October and remain the cheapest options for compatible cars.

Fuel Prices Today: 11 October 2026

Fuel PTT Station (baht/litre) Bangchak (baht/litre) Gasohol 95 41.44 41.44 Gasohol 91 41.07 41.07 Gasohol E20 35.69 35.69 Gasohol E85 – 31.63 Benzine 95 50.43 – Diesel 42.94 42.94 Diesel B20 37.19 37.19 Premium diesel 50.05 50.05

Prices are for Bangkok and nearby provinces. Prices in Chiang Rai and other provinces are usually slightly higher because of transport costs. Check the sign at your local station before you fill up.

Why Prices Went Up This Week

The 0.75-baht increase took effect at 5am on 9 October and followed a similar rise on 2 October. The government has been reducing support from the Oil Fuel Fund, which has run a large deficit after months of subsidising diesel, so more of the movement in global oil prices is now passed on at the pump.

How to Save on Fuel

If your car is approved for it, E20 is about 5.75 baht per litre cheaper than Gasohol 95.

Diesel B20 is about 5.75 baht cheaper than regular diesel, but only for engines approved for B20.

Keep tyres properly inflated and avoid hard acceleration to reduce consumption.

Sources: Prices as published by PTT Station and Bangchak and reported by Bangkok Biz News (11 October 2026) and The Nation (9 October 2026).