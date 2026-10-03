Thai Airways Moves Baggage New Hub, Vows Compensation

Last Updated on October 3, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK– Thai Airways International (THAI) will officially move its baggage collection centre to a new location on Saturday. This firm decision follows weeks of travel chaos that saw severe flooding paralyse the airline’s ground operations.

More than 10,000 bags were delayed, and dozens of flights were abruptly cancelled at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Passengers have faced incredibly long waits and massive frustration over their missing luggage during this stressful period.

The terrible situation escalated so quickly that it resulted in major leadership changes at the national carrier. The board of directors abruptly sacked CEO Chai Eamsiri on Friday over his poor handling of the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport has stepped in to promise financial compensation to all affected airline flyers. Government officials desperately want to restore public trust in the country’s busy and highly profitable aviation sector.

Key Takeaways

Thai Airways is shifting baggage collection to a 24-hour Ground Service Maintenance building.

The airline’s board fired CEO Chai Eamsiri over the massive luggage and flight backlog.

The Ministry of Transport promises financial payouts if passengers can prove their exact losses.

Starting this Saturday, delayed baggage pickup will transition completely away from the crowded main airport terminal. The airline confirmed that the new self-collection point is the THAI Ground Service Maintenance building. This dedicated facility will operate around the clock to help clear the massive luggage backlog much faster. Passengers must check their baggage status online before arriving at the new 24-hour collection site.

Before making the trip, travellers should also carefully prepare their necessary identification and travel documents. Dedicated staff members are conducting item-by-item searches to match every piece of luggage with the rightful owners. The previous pickup spots inside the Suvarnabhumi terminal had quickly become overwhelmed by angry and exhausted crowds. Moving the entire operation to a separate maintenance building should significantly ease congestion inside the bustling airport.

CEO Sacked Over Handling of Flooding Crisis

The unprecedented baggage disaster was originally triggered by severe flooding across the greater Bangkok metropolitan area. Rising floodwaters prevented hundreds of crucial ground service personnel from reaching the busy airport for their shifts.

This sudden staff shortage left the airline completely unable to process incoming and outgoing luggage on time. Consequently, the struggling airline had to cancel or reschedule nearly 60 domestic and international passenger flights.

Government officials quickly grew incredibly frustrated with how the airline managed the ensuing operational chaos. The Minister of Tourism and the Ministry of Transport both harshly criticised the airline’s heavily delayed response.

They specifically noted that THAI staff continued servicing partner airlines while their own loyal passengers suffered endlessly. This massive public backlash ultimately led to the swift dismissal of the airline’s highly experienced chief executive.

Chai Eamsiri had previously been credited with successfully leading Thai Airways out of its long bankruptcy process. However, the board of directors decided that a rapid change in leadership was urgently needed right now.

The Ministry of Finance, which holds a major ownership stake in the airline, chaired the recent crisis meeting. Director Samrit Samniang has now officially stepped up to take command of the struggling national air carrier.

How to Claim Compensation from the Ministry

Passengers who suffered significant financial hits due to the logistical chaos are now officially eligible for payouts. The Ministry of Transport has publicly pledged financial compensation for those directly impacted by the severe delays. To get the money, affected flyers must formally submit a claim proving the exact extent of their loss. This strict process means keeping receipts for emergency clothing, missed hotel bookings, or delayed onward flight connections.

The Bangkok Post recently reported that Thai Airways has adequate insurance coverage for these specific types of incidents. Therefore, the airline is fully prepared to cover all expenses arising from lost items or major schedule changes.

The Transport Ministry is currently acting as a strict regulator to ensure the airline pays up promptly. Government officials want to make absolutely sure the claims process is fair and transparent for every single traveller.

Travellers should quickly gather their original boarding passes, baggage claim tags, and any relevant retail purchase receipts. They can then submit these important documents directly through the official Thai Airways customer service online portal. Some frustrated transit passengers have even refused to continue their journeys until their lost bags are finally found. For them, getting fast and fair financial relief is the only truly acceptable solution to this massive problem.

Restoring Confidence in Thai Aviation

This entire operational fiasco has severely dented Thailand’s stellar reputation as a top-tier global tourist destination. The national government is currently working incredibly hard to repair the damage before the busy winter holiday season.

Moving the baggage collection centre to a larger facility is just the first step in a broader recovery plan. Aviation authorities sincerely hope that a dedicated 24-hour facility will finally end the unacceptably long waiting times.

Meanwhile, the military and Thailand Post have generously stepped in to provide complimentary luggage delivery services. Passengers currently living in Thailand can choose to have their found luggage shipped directly to their front door.

This excellent free service aims to reduce the number of angry people crowding the new baggage collection site. It also clearly shows a strong national effort to quickly fix a highly embarrassing and costly logistical failure.

Looking ahead, Thai Airways must completely overhaul its emergency response strategies for dealing with severe natural disasters. The recent flooding disaster proved that the airline lacked a solid backup plan for handling sudden staff shortages.

A brand new CEO will certainly have the tough job of regaining passenger trust and improving internal logistics. For now, exhausted travellers just want their lost bags returned and their promised financial compensation claims paid in full.

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