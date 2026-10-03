Can AI Predict Floods in Thailand? What Tests Show So Far

Last Updated on October 3, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Predicting dangerous floods in Thailand is difficult because intense rain, rising rivers, and fast-changing local conditions can leave communities with little time to respond. AI and connected data tools may help improve forecasts and warnings, but testing them doesn’t mean they can predict every flood.

Thailand is testing systems that combine weather and water data, assess flood risk, and monitor local conditions, including Mae Fah Luang University’s M-Water flood monitor. The key question is whether these tools can provide accurate warnings early enough for people to act.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s AI flood work combines monitoring and forecasting, but available results don’t establish how accurately M-Water predicts floods or how much warning time it provides.

Mae Fah Luang University presents M-Water as a way to track water conditions in Chiang Rai; local AI and drone flood systems provide wider context.

Research has proposed near-real-time flood forecasting for the Greater Chao Phraya River Basin, though results for that model don’t validate M-Water.

AI forecasts can inform preparation, but official alerts and evacuation instructions still depend on authorities and clear communication to residents. The World Meteorological Organization’s overview of flood forecasting discusses the role of technology in warning systems.

Can AI Predict Floods? What Thailand’s Tests Show So Far

AI can help estimate flood risk and improve forecasts, but it cannot guarantee that flooding will occur or predict every street-level impact. Thailand’s tests show why it matters to distinguish monitoring from forecasting, and forecasts from public warnings.

What M-Water can tell residents

Mae Fah Luang University’s M-Water platform is publicly described as a real-time water-condition monitor for Chiang Rai. Available reporting does not establish its forecast accuracy, warning lead time, or the model and data sources it uses. That makes it useful to describe as a monitoring tool, not as a proven flood-prediction system.

Monitoring still has practical value. For example, water-level tracking in Kok River communities can show how conditions are changing at local stations. However, current readings alone cannot say exactly when or where water will spill over.

Four different jobs in a flood warning system

The word “prediction” can cover several distinct tasks. Each answers a different question:

Rainfall forecasts estimate where and how much rain may fall. They help identify potential trouble, but rainfall does not translate directly into flooding.

estimate where and how much rain may fall. They help identify potential trouble, but rainfall does not translate directly into flooding. River or water-level forecasts estimate how levels may change over time. They depend on observations and conditions upstream, among other inputs.

estimate how levels may change over time. They depend on observations and conditions upstream, among other inputs. Flood-risk maps highlight places that could be affected under particular conditions. They do not confirm that a flood is underway.

highlight places that could be affected under particular conditions. They do not confirm that a flood is underway. Official public warnings tell people what action to take. Agencies assess forecasts and local reports, then decide whether to issue alerts or evacuation instructions.

AI may support parts of this chain by finding patterns in weather, river, or sensor data. Still, its output is an estimate, and people and agencies must interpret it and make decisions.

What other Thai tests show

Thailand has also seen research on separate forecasting systems. A study of a real-time system in Bangkok’s Ramkhamhaeng Polder reported that it predicted 61.2% of flash floods at a level the researchers considered useful for pre-warning. The Bangkok flood forecasting case study concerns a specific system and location, not M-Water.

That result shows both potential and limits: a forecast can support preparation, yet still miss some events. It also cannot be used as evidence of M-Water’s performance. For that, public evaluations would need to report how often the system gets forecasts right or wrong and how much advance notice it provides.

What Thailand Is Testing, From National Data Maps to AI Weather Trials

Thailand’s efforts include shared data dashboards, public monitoring services, and a temporary weather-forecasting trial. They have different purposes, and the reports available so far do not provide comparable, independent accuracy scores.

One Water Map links information from several agencies

In September 2026, Thailand announced a National Early Warning for All effort, also called One Water Map, to connect information through a national water repository and shared dashboards. Flooding in Nan helped prompt the coordination push, as agencies sought to make data and warnings easier to compare. Coverage of the One Water Map agreement describes the participating agencies’ roles.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) supplies weather observations and forecasts. GISTDA contributes satellite imagery and geospatial data, while the Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) provides water levels, volumes, and telemetry from monitoring stations. The Big Data Institute (BDI) develops analytics, dashboards, and AI tools to support decisions.

HII has described assessing areas that may need rainfall monitoring 24 to 48 hours ahead. That is a risk-assessment window, not proof that the system predicts floods with that much warning. The map and dashboard organize information for decision-makers; their announcement does not establish measured forecast accuracy.

Tomorrow.io’s satellite-based AI trial focuses on severe rain

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society announced a three-month Tomorrow.io trial focused initially on disaster alerts in southern Thailand. A separate reported pilot tested the platform in Hat Yai and Songkhla from December 2025 to February 2026. Trial descriptions included local forecasts, intense-rain events, and forecast updates every 15 minutes.

Those details describe what the test examined, not verified performance results. TMD later said the platform needed technical improvements and adjustment to Thai operating needs, then stopped using it after evaluation. Reporting on TMD’s trial assessment does not provide an independent accuracy score. Thai authorities, including TMD, retain responsibility for official alerts; the technology was intended to complement existing systems.

CheckWater and ThaiWater serve different public needs

GISTDA’s CheckWater provides location-based flood-risk information. Published service descriptions cite 1-square-kilometer mapping, hourly risk updates, a three-hour river-overflow outlook, and 18 years of flood records. These are stated capabilities, not independently validated accuracy rates. CheckWater’s described features help users review local risk and past flooding.

ThaiWater, managed by HII, is an information repository for rainfall, river levels, reservoir conditions, releases, and storm paths. It helps people check current water conditions and follow changes over time, but should not be labeled an AI forecast without evidence. See this guide to ThaiWater and water-level data for more on what the service tracks.

How AI and flood data can turn observations into an early warning

AI can help turn scattered measurements into estimates of what may happen next. But an early warning depends on more than a model: data must arrive on time, the forecast must be checked against local conditions, and officials must share clear guidance.

Rain gauges, radar, satellites, and river sensors fill in the picture

The process begins with observations. Rain and weather stations measure conditions at specific points, while radar tracks rain across a wider area and satellite images help show cloud systems and accumulated rainfall. River gauges record water levels, and reservoir data can indicate how much water is being stored or released. Past flood records add context, such as whether a location has flooded before.

Each source has limits. A gauge can miss intense rain a few miles away, while radar estimates rainfall rather than measuring it at every spot. Satellite images cover large areas but may not capture a neighborhood’s water level. River readings show what is happening at a sensor, not necessarily downstream. Combining sources can help fill these gaps, as long as their coverage and timing are understood. For example, community river gauges along the Kok River provide local readings that broader weather data cannot replace.

AI or other forecasting models can compare incoming observations with past patterns, then estimate likely changes. The estimate can be checked against thresholds for rainfall, river height, or expected overflow. If conditions cross a level of concern, agencies can assess whether to issue an alert and what action residents should take. Data coverage, thresholds, and warning procedures differ by system and location.

Models estimate risk at different scales and time horizons

A short-range rain outlook estimates where rain may fall soon. A river-level projection estimates how a monitored river could rise or fall, while a location-specific flood-risk estimate asks whether a place may be affected. These outputs answer different questions, so their lead times and accuracy cannot be compared as if they were the same forecast.

GISTDA’s CheckWater has been reported to provide a three-hour river-overflow outlook. HII materials describe flash-flood risk assessments at a 24-hour horizon, with related technical listings also referring to 48 hours. Those longer windows allow more time for preparation, but they do not guarantee that a particular street will flood. The estimates also may cover different areas and use different inputs.

TMD materials describe developing AI uses for radar, satellite, and broader flood and drought analysis. The APEC Climate Symposium proceedings record TMD’s exploration of AI-based forecasting. Public materials do not provide independently verified accuracy figures for these Thai deployments, so the forecasts should be treated as decision support, not certainty.

How accurate are Thailand’s AI flood forecasts, and what can go wrong?

Thailand’s flood tools can show risk, track changing conditions, and support decisions. But public reports don’t provide comparable, independently verified accuracy percentages for CheckWater, Tomorrow.io’s trial, or TMD’s AI work. That makes it hard to say which forecast performs best, or how reliably any one system predicts flooding in a specific place.

Local terrain and fast-changing storms can change the outcome

Rainfall estimates don’t tell the whole story. A short, intense storm can overwhelm drains, while hills can send runoff quickly into low-lying areas. Even within one town, street elevation, blocked drainage, and nearby waterways can mean one neighborhood floods while another stays dry.

River conditions add another layer. Water may rise because of rain upstream, while reservoir storage and releases can change the flow downstream. As new rain-gauge, river, or satellite observations arrive, a model may revise its estimate. A regional map or national forecast can identify concern without resolving which streets will flood or when.

This is why map resolution and forecast accuracy are different measures. A map can display risk at a fine scale but still misjudge where water will go. Likewise, a forecast may cover a large region without capturing a local downpour or a fast-rising stream.

A useful forecast needs clear alerts and time to act

Forecast refresh rates, map detail, and lead time describe what a system provides, but they don’t prove that it predicts floods correctly. For example, an update every 15 minutes says how often a forecast is refreshed, not whether its predictions match what happens. A three-hour outlook describes a time horizon, not a verified accuracy rate.

To judge performance, evaluators need to compare forecasts with observed rainfall and flooding across many storms and locations. They should report missed events, false alarms, and how closely predicted timing and affected areas match reality. One successful forecast, or a promising trial, can’t show how a system performs across different terrain and storm conditions. A flood-modeling study that reports calibration and validation illustrates why testing against observed conditions matters, though it does not validate Thailand’s AI tools.

Even a reliable risk estimate is not an official warning. Authorities must interpret the information, decide whether to issue an alert, and tell people what action to take. If a message arrives late or gives no practical guidance, its forecast value may not translate into safer decisions. Thailand’s Cell Broadcast flood warnings in Chiang Rai show how official alerts can reach people in selected danger zones.

Until public evaluations disclose consistent scores, Thailand’s AI flood forecasts are best treated as decision support, not a guarantee.

How people in Thailand can use flood forecasts without relying on AI alone

Treat a forecast as one useful input, not a final answer. Check what it covers, compare it with official weather and local updates, then follow instructions from authorities. This approach helps you act on changing conditions without mistaking a map or model estimate for a safety order.

Check the location, time, and meaning of each update

First, confirm that the forecast applies to your district, nearby river basin, or travel route. A map covering a province may not show conditions on your street, and upstream rain can affect river levels downstream. Look for the update time, too. If a storm is moving or water is rising, an older image may no longer reflect current conditions.

Next, identify what the information actually measures. A rainfall forecast estimates rain; a gauge reports water at a particular location; a flood-risk map highlights areas that may be affected. GISTDA’s map-based services can add context about recent or historical flooding, but past flood areas do not confirm that water is rising today. Likewise, a shaded risk zone is not an evacuation order.

Forecasts can change as new observations arrive. Compare map information with the Thai Meteorological Department’s official warnings and updates from your provincial authorities. For an example of how severe rain and flash-flood risks are communicated, see this Thailand storm and flood alert coverage.

Use official warnings to guide safety decisions

When TMD, provincial officials, or emergency services issue instructions, follow them even if a map looks reassuring. Local authorities may have reports about road closures, drainage, river conditions, or neighborhoods that a broad forecast cannot capture. If officials advise evacuation, leave promptly and use the route they recommend.

In flood-prone areas, prepare before warnings become urgent. Keep essential medicines, drinking water, important documents, and basic supplies together, and charge your phone and backup battery. Know where you can go and how to reach household members if mobile service fails. If you rely on neighbors or community leaders for updates, agree on how you will share warnings.

Avoid walking or driving through floodwater. Its depth can be hard to judge, and moving water can hide damaged roads or open drains. If conditions worsen, prioritize official safety instructions over an AI estimate, a social media post, or a map that has not been updated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s flood tools can help people understand changing conditions, but a few practical questions remain about what their outputs mean and where to turn for help.

What does the 61.2% result actually measure?

The Bangkok study reported that its system predicted 61.2% of flash floods at a level researchers considered useful for pre-warning. That figure does not mean 61.2% of all forecasts were correct or that 38.8% were false alarms. Those conclusions require other performance measures, such as missed events and false alerts.

Can an AI flood map tell me whether a road is safe to drive?

No. A risk map may show that an area could flood, but it doesn’t confirm a road’s current condition, water depth, or whether officials have closed it. Check local authority updates before traveling, and avoid driving through floodwater even when a route appears open.

Can residents send local observations directly to an AI forecast?

The systems described so far don’t establish a public channel for sending observations straight into an AI model. However, residents can share rising-water reports with local officials or community warning networks. Kok River communities’ local gauges and warning efforts show how local observations can support preparedness.

Who should I contact if I need flood assistance in Thailand?

For flood assistance, contact Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) at 1784 or through its LINE account, @1784DDPM. The Thai government’s flood assistance information lists these channels. For an immediate medical emergency, call 1669.

Can AI predict how deep or how long flooding will last at my home?

A regional flood-risk estimate can’t reliably give a household-specific depth or duration. The Thai tests described here don’t publish verified results for those details, so use local gauge readings and official updates to understand changing conditions near your home.

Is One Water Map a public app that replaces other flood services?

The One Water Map effort connects data and dashboards used by agencies, but its announcement doesn’t establish a single public app that replaces services such as CheckWater or ThaiWater. Residents should continue checking the relevant service and official local alerts for their area.