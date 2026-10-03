Thai Couple Survives 30km Gunfire Chase To Police Station

Last Updated on October 3, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – A simple afternoon drive quickly turned into a terrifying nightmare for a married couple in southern Thailand. Police report a heavily armed attackers chased their white Nissan pickup truck across a busy provincial highway on Wednesday. This relentless high-speed pursuit forced the terrified couple to speed desperately for their very lives.

The aggressive attackers fired multiple gunshots at the moving vehicle along the dangerous escape route. The brave driver boldly steered his damaged truck directly into the Thung Song Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat. This quick and decisive thinking ultimately saved both of their lives during the violent daytime ambush.

Key Takeaways

A local husband and wife survived a brutal 30-kilometer car chase under heavy gunfire.

Both victims suffered minor graze wounds to the head but are now recovering safely in the hospital.

Police investigators suspect a personal conflict because the victims reportedly recognized their armed attackers.

A Terrifying Highway Pursuit

This terrifying and violent incident originally began near the Ban Suan Pa intersection in the Khao Khao area. A white Toyota Vios suddenly approached the couple before the occupants unexpectedly opened fire on them. The frightened victims quickly sped their truck toward Asia Highway 41 to escape the deadly assault.

This dangerous high-speed chase lasted for more than 30 kilometers across Nakhon Si Thammarat province. The ruthless gunmen continued shooting repeatedly as the fleeing couple raced toward the center of Thung Song town. The desperate victims finally found absolute safety by swerving directly into the local police headquarters.

Police Colonel Somphon Nitiphak instantly ordered his available patrol units to secure the frantic and bloody scene. Emergency medical teams from the Pracha Ruamchai Rescue Foundation arrived very quickly to provide vital first aid.

Medical Care and Police Investigation

Local paramedics discovered 45-year-old Pornniran and his 29-year-old wife, Apinya, covered in blood inside their vehicle. Both victims had thankfully only suffered grazing bullet wounds to their ears and heads during the intense attack. First responders urgently rushed the severely injured couple to Thung Song Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Hospital officials officially confirmed that both recovering patients are now in stable condition and completely out of danger. After receiving proper medical care, Pornniran spoke with local police investigators about the horrifying and traumatic ordeal. He clearly stated to detectives that he actually knew the dangerous people inside the pursuing white Toyota Vios.

Detectives currently believe a bitter personal conflict directly motivated this violent daytime highway shooting in the province. Police officers are now actively collecting crucial video evidence from security cameras along the entire escape route. Local authorities fully expect to identify the vehicle registration and arrest the dangerous suspects very soon.

The surrounding community remains deeply shocked by the incredibly brazen nature of this violent public attack. However, dedicated law enforcement officials firmly assure residents that they will bring these ruthless criminals to justice. This shocking local event clearly highlights the ongoing community issues regarding illegal gun violence and bitter personal disputes.

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