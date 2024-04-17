Connect with us

Business

Alibaba Academy For Women Entrepreneurs Has Been Launched
Advertisement

Business

The Verizon $100M Class-Action Settlement: How To Claim

Business

Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Drop Due To Middle East Tensions

Business

Nippon Steel's Planned Buyout of U.S. Steel Gets Shareholder Approval

Business

Bitcoin Prices Are Not Important For Edward Snowden 

Business

Thais Cashing in as Gold Price Drops 600 Baht

Business

PromptPay QR Payment Slowly Moving Thailand to a Cashless Society

Business

CarMax Stock Sinks As Affordability Challenges Hurt Demand

Business

Amazon CEO Says It's a Pity That The iRobot Deal Didn't Work Out:

Business

Short-Seller Accuses Globe Life Of Insurance Fraud, Shares Plummet 50%

Business

51 Million AT&T Customers Were Affected By AT&T's Data Breach

Business

Bitcoin Leads The NFT Market With a Slight Increase in Sales

Business Cryptocurrency

Thailand Cracks Down on Scammers Using P2P Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Business

Domestic Airlines Reduce Airfare Rates For Songkran 2024

Business

Government Cuts Transfer Fees to Stimulate Thailand's Housing Market

Business

Bitcoin Spike Boosts Coinbase, MicroStrategy Stock Prices

Business

Globally, Alibaba Cloud Slashes Prices as AI Demand Grows

Business

Bittersweet Times For Chocolate Manufacturers

Business

Adani Invests $2.3 Lac In Renewable Energy And Manufacturing

Business

Pemex Oil Platform Fire Kills One And Seriously Injures Two

Business

Alibaba Academy For Women Entrepreneurs Has Been Launched

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

34 mins ago

on

Alibaba Academy For Women Entrepreneurs Has Been Launched
Shutterstock Image

(CTN News) – An Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) has been launched by Alibaba.com in Europe as part of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).

The initiative, which is spearheaded by Alibaba’s B2B platform, aims to support female entrepreneurship and promote gender equality in the business world.

Alibaba.com describes AWE as a program designed to provide free advanced education and networking opportunities for female business owners, entrepreneurs, or co-owners throughout Europe as part of its advanced business education program.

An analysis of female entrepreneurs across Europe conducted by Alibaba revealed significant barriers for them to succeed in business: 94 percent cited societal expectations and gender stereotypes as major barriers to business leadership, while more than 60 percent stated that gender was one of the primary causes of failure for their businesses.

To eliminate disparities, we must address the following:

Alibaba.com has created the AWE initiative to address these disparities, which offers advanced educational training, mentoring, and networking opportunities for female business owners or co-owners of companies.

During the Academy’s inaugural year, it will welcome forty companies led by women from all over Europe to participate in its programs.

The students will engage in a variety of modules over the course of the program covering several topics such as leadership, negotiation, strategy, business and financial models, funding, and communications.

Alibaba.com says the event will offer the opportunity for participants to interact with a dynamic community of industry leaders, investors, mentors, and organizations committed to increasing gender equality in decision making.

Knowledge and tools for the job

As a result of increasing competition with Amazon in Europe, Alibaba.com, the international B2B marketplace of the Alibaba Group, is making targeted efforts to attract European SMEs. There is no doubt that the platform knows its ambition to champion gender equality in the business world.

We believe that by providing women entrepreneurs with access to the tools and knowledge they need to empower themselves, we can ultimately contribute to a more inclusive and prosperous global economy by supporting women entrepreneurs to become more successful.” This statement was made by Michela Rubegni, the company’s marketing director for Europe.

SEE ALSO:

The Verizon $100M Class-Action Settlement: How To Claim

Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Drop Due To Middle East Tensions

Nippon Steel’s Planned Buyout of U.S. Steel Gets Shareholder Approval
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies