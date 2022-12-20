RLX Technology Call Options (NYSE:RLX) Are Being Purchased In High Volume

(CTN News) – In the last few days, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) has been the subject of some unusual options trading activity.

It was reported that 154,588 call options were purchased on the stock by stock traders. Based on the typical daily volume of 6,129 call options, this is an increase of 152% from the typical daily volume of 1,035 call options.

Performance and Price of RLX Technology

RLX Technology stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.37 per share. It is to be noted that the company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,365,063.

A market capitalization of $3.68 billion has been assigned to the company, the price-to-earnings ratio is 10.46, and the beta value is 0.51. RLX has had a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.24 over the past year.

There has been an average price of $1.73 for the company over the past 50 days, and a price of $1.69 for the company over the past 200 days.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RLX had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter.

Trading of RLX technology by institutions

Recent changes in the holdings of RLX have been made by several large investors. In the first quarter of 2018, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a minority position in RLX Technology valued at about $341,000.

In the first quarter of this year, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 8.2%. The bank now owns 1,554,589 shares worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares.

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a substantial position in RLX during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000.

A newly acquired position was acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP in RLX during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Last but not least, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in RLX by 49.6% in the first quarter.

After purchasing 33,600 additional shares of the company’s stock during the last quarter, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,300 shares worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the stock.

Profile of RLX Technology

Through its subsidiaries, RLX Technology Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People’s Republic of China.

Through distributors, it serves RELX-branded partner stores and other retail outlets. Beijing-based RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018.

SEE ALSO:

Bank Of France Predicts France Will Avoid Recession In 2022