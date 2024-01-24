Connect with us

Business

Profit Forecast For 3M Squeezed By Sluggish Electronics And China Demand
Advertisement

Business

Digital Marketing with AI: How it is revolutionizing the industry

Business

Binance.US Is Subject To Alaskan And Floridan Regulators

Business

Thailand's Household Debt to Hit 91.4 Percent of GDP By Years End

Business

Salesforce Is The Latest Technology Giant To Announce Significant Job Cuts

Business

IBM Forecasts Revenue Growth Above AI Adoption Estimates

Business

PayPal Launches AI-Based Products With a New CEO

Business

Q4 Comcast Earnings: More Than Revenues and Earnings Per Share

Business

Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $40,000 As Grayscale Outflows Continue

Business

Blackstone's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Rise 4% Thanks To Asset Sales

Business

AT&T's Equipment Writedown Hurts Annual Profit Outlook, Shares Fall

Business

In 2024, Intel Stock Could Be a Good Investment

Business

EBay Will Cut 1,000 Jobs, Or 9% Of Its Full-Time Staff

Business

What Flaws Might Your Business’s Security Protocols Have?

Business

Bitcoin's Performance on Wall Street: What Can We Expect?

Business

Verizon's Mobile Turnaround Adds The Most New Customers In 2 Years

Business

The Johnson & Johnson Company Has Resolved 42 Talc Investigations

Business

A 5-Step Guide To Getting A Startup Business Loan

Business

Activist Investors Sue Exxon Mobil To Prevent Climate Change Proposals

Business

Gold Prices Spike 10% On Rate Cut Speculation, According To UBS

Business

Profit Forecast For 3M Squeezed By Sluggish Electronics And China Demand

Published

7 days ago

on

Profit Forecast For 3M Squeezed By Sluggish Electronics And China Demand

(CTN News) – 3M (MMM.N) forecast full-year earnings below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, saying the macroeconomic environment continued to be muted. Shares of 3M plummeted more than 12% as a result.

Due to higher interest rates and sticky inflation, the company’s electronics division has suffered from customers cutting back on discretionary purchases.

During a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Monish Patolawala stated that China and consumer retail end markets remain soft.

According to LSEG data, Post-it expects a profit of $9.35-9.75 per share in 2024, compared with analysts’ estimates of $9.81 per share.

According to the company, businesses were also pressured by a reduction in inventory, particularly in Greater China and Europe, Middle East, and Africa, as distribution partners were cautious about demand entering 2024.

An extensive restructuring has been implemented by the diversified manufacturer that includes the elimination of thousands of jobs and the spin-off of its healthcare business.

When the restructuring is completed, 3M anticipates savings of $700 million to 900 million.

According to UBS analyst Chris Snyder, the business’s margin outlook for 2024 disappoints on both restructuring savings and underlying operating margins.

In conjunction with the forecast, 3M is dealing with the fallout from lawsuits related to its Combat Arms earplugs as well as water pollution claims related to “forever chemicals”.

The company stated in a press release on Tuesday that the forecast does not take into account the potential impact of funding some settlements.

A $10.3 billion settlement was reached by 3M last year with a number of U.S. public water systems in connection with pollution claims related to “forever chemicals”.

According to adjusted earnings per share, 3M earned $2.42 per share in the fourth quarter, exceeding expectations of $2.31 per share.

Adjusted revenue for the company was $7.69 billion, compared with estimates of $7.70 billion.

SEE ALSO:

Verizon’s Mobile Turnaround Adds The Most New Customers In 2 Years

Boeing’s Recent Problems Lead United CEO To Doubt 737 Max 10 Order

The Johnson & Johnson Company Has Resolved 42 Talc Investigations
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies