Powerball Jackpot Wins $754.6m In Washington State

(CTN News) – It is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history – $754.6m – and the ninth-largest prize ever won by a US lottery player.

There has not been any public identification of the Powerball player who held the winning ticket in Monday night’s drawing. Alternatively, the winner can receive $407.2m in cash or an annuity over 29 years.

According to Powerball officials, lump sums are more common.

Federal taxes reduce the payout by more than a third. Washington doesn’t tax lottery winnings, but many states do.

Until Monday’s drawing, no one had won the Powerball jackpot in 2023, which is played in 45 states, the capital, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

A ticket in Kansas won $92.9m on November 19, after 34 drawings and more than 11 weeks.

The world’s largest lottery prize was won eight days earlier by a California Power ball ticket holder. It’s the only Powerball jackpot to top $1 billion.

Powerball’s record jackpot winner hasn’t been publicly identified yet. It wasn’t related to the $1.334bn Mega Millions jackpot that drew heavy media attention in September.

You have to match all five white balls and one red ball to win the jackpot.

Monday’s winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the red ball – or Powerball – 7.

According to the Associated Press, the odds of hitting the Power ball jackpot are 1 in 292m, like flipping a coin 28 times and getting the exact same result (heads or tails).

Gregory Baer, the author of Life: The Odds, says that the odds of dating a supermodel are one in 88,000. Lightning is likely to strike one in 12,000 people living to 80 years old.

Powerball jackpots often remain unclaimed until a larger jackpot attracts more players.

Powerball players who missed out on the top prize still earned a respectable amount of cash.

Tickets in Michigan and New York matched all five white balls to win $1m. For a small additional fee, a Texas Powerball ticket came up with all five white balls and won $2m.

Juliette Lamour won $48m on her first lottery ticket after turning 18 in Canada recently.

According to reports, Lamour plans to use her winnings to travel and attend medical school without incurring debt following her win on 7 January.

“I can’t believe I won my very first lottery ticket,” Lamour said. “I’d like to give back to my community as a doctor.”

