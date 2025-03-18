Can a 5-Minute Charge Go 500km? BYD Unveils a 1,000-kW Battery System.

(CTN News) – According to a new charging infrastructure introduced by Chinese EV manufacturer BYD, charging times for EVs will be comparable to those of gasoline-powered vehicles.

The business has declared its intention to build a fast-charging station network across China. This is a major change in the way it plans to build electric vehicle infrastructure. Wang Chuanfu, the company’s creator, gave a live webcast of the “Super e-Platform” demonstration on Monday from BYD’s Shenzhen headquarters, according to Reuters.

Plans and charging rates for the BYD 1000 kW

The new base can charge EVs at 1,000 kW at its maximum capacity, increasing their range by 400 kilometres (249 miles) in just five minutes.

Compared to Tesla’s most recent Superchargers, which can currently only process 500 kW, this is twice as quick. The new strategy aims to solve the charging time of EVs, which is one of the main obstacles to buying them.

The company intends to establish more than 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations around China in addition to the new infrastructure. BYD has not yet disclosed the project’s start date or its estimated investment.

Owners of BYD vehicles had up until now mostly depended on charging networks run by other companies including Tesla, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, and Zeekr.

New electric vehicles will be equipped with a super e-platform.

The Han L sedan and Tang L SUV, two new BYD vehicles that retail for 270,000 yuan ($37,400), will be the first to have the charging infrastructure. BYD’s e-Platform 3.0, which integrates a range of EV technologies, will serve as the foundation for these cars.

The platform uses BYD’s Blade Battery, a lithium iron phosphate battery that has passed rigorous safety testing, including a nail piercing test that mimics harsh environments. According to BYD, the battery outperforms current lithium-ion batteries in terms of stability at low temperatures.

The system known as the eight-in-one electric powertrain is intended to boost energy efficiency, which the company says can reach 89%. The goal of aerodynamic improvements like a lower body shape and a longer wheelbase is to increase the vehicle’s range while using less petrol.

Supports rapid charging: The automaker claims that the battery can travel more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) between charges and can be charged from 10% to 80% in 10 minutes.

Which company charges electric cars more quickly, Tesla or BYD?

Plug-in hybrids are the main product that BYD sells. The company aims to sell five to six million cars in 2025 after selling 4.2 million in 2024.

In China’s EV market, where automakers have historically depended on charging networks run by other businesses, a company’s decision to invest in its own charging infrastructure shows a desire for greater independence. In China, Tesla has operated a network of Superchargers since 2014.

However, Tesla faced more competition as Chinese automakers extended their networks of charging stations. Two businesses that have made significant investments in their own battery swap stations and charging infrastructure are Nio and Xpeng.

One of the main reasons why EVs aren’t being used more frequently is worries about charging periods, which should be allayed by BYD’s incredibly quick charging technology. Its success will depend on how well it works in the real world and how quickly the infrastructure is built.

The company has not stated whether the extra charging stations would be compatible with EVs made by other firms or when they will be usable. Tesla and other competitors who have been growing their charge networks are putting greater pressure on BYD, even while its advancements in charging may provide it an advantage over its rivals.

Additionally, there has been a lot of pressure on Tesla’s stock lately. It dropped over 4% on Monday as the business tried to stop the stock market’s slide.

