Phuket’s Holiday Rental Boom: What Is Driving It, and What It Means for Travellers

Last Updated on September 17, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

If you were planning a trip to Phuket and searched for somewhere to stay, the results you get today look nothing like the results you would have seen a decade ago. Hotels used to dominate the page. Now individual owners list villas, apartments, and whole houses on booking platforms, and those listings sit directly alongside hotels, competing for the same traveller.

That competition is good for travellers. It has given them a real choice, and it has kept prices honest. It has also made the decision harder, because a hotel gives you a star rating, a published rate and a front desk, and a rental listing gives you none of those. Prices shift from week to week, fees sit in different places on different platforms, and the area name on a listing can cover a beachfront building or somewhere twenty minutes inland.

This article is about making that choice well. What the Phuket rental market actually looks like now, what really drives the price, when to book, and what to ask before you send any money.

How Big is Phuket’s Holiday Rental Market?

Nobody counts them properly, which is the first thing worth knowing. There is no register of holiday rentals in Phuket, no licence list you can total up, so every figure you see quoted is an estimate based on what is visible on booking platforms.

The most useful of those comes from AirDNA, which tracks short-term rental listings across the major platforms. It currently puts Phuket at around 11,780 active listings, running at about 63 per cent occupancy year-round. On an island with a season this pronounced, that is a lot of nights sold.

Treat that as a floor, not a total. It misses properties let directly by owners, anything handled by an agency that does not bother with the big platforms, and the informal end of the market entirely. The real figure is higher. By how much, nobody can say.

We put that to one of the island’s larger holiday rental operators, Lofty Villas, which lists more than 250 properties across most of Phuket’s popular areas, and its general manager, Wade Leathem, told us the company receives around 4,000 enquiries a month, combined across every platform it lists on.

That word combined is doing the work. Bookings arrive through several channels at once; the same property often sits on a handful of the big OTAs as well as directly with the operator, and no single platform’s figures show what is actually happening. No single number tells the full story.

What the Listing Count Does Not Tell You

Even within that 11,780, the figure is softer than it looks. A listing count measures what is visible, not what is free on your dates. Minimum stays differ from one channel to the next, and a property nobody has been able to book since last March still sits in the total.

So that is roughly the size of it. The more useful question is whether any of it suits the trip you are planning.

Hotel or Holiday Rental in Phuket?

This is one of the harder questions to settle, and every family planning a trip runs into it. There is no single right answer, because two different things decide it: how many of you are going, and what you actually want out of the stay.

The Tipping point between selection

Hotels price by the room, and most rooms are built for two. A couple needs one room, a family of four usually needs two, six people need three. Every time you cross one of those lines, the bill takes a full step up.

Holiday rentals move differently. Most price the property for a base number of guests and then charge a smaller amount for each person above that, so the cost rises in increments rather than in whole rooms. You still pay more for more people. You just are not paying for another room to put them in.

What you get for the money changes too. A kitchen takes a few restaurant meals off the bill, and a washing machine takes the hotel laundry charge off it entirely, which over two weeks with children is not a small number. Then there is the space itself. Separate bedrooms mean the children can go to bed while the adults are still up, and a living room means everyone can be in the same place without sitting on beds.

Four is where most families cross that line, which makes it a useful rule of thumb rather than a rule. A couple travelling with one small child might cross it at three, if the hotel will not take a third person in the room. Four adults cross it without question.

Budget changes the picture, though. Two people watching what they spend can usually find a hotel room cheaper than any whole property on the island, and at the other end there are travellers paying for service rather than space, who would rather have a resort with a restaurant and a spa than a house with a kitchen. Group size points you in a direction. What you want from the week decides whether you follow it.

What Does a Phuket holiday Rental Cost?

There is no single answer, and the reason matters. Most holiday rentals don’t use a rate card at all. Prices move with demand, so the same apartment can carry three different figures across three weeks, and the number you see on a Tuesday is not a promise about the following Tuesday.

A studio apartment listed with Lofty Villas in Patong shows how far that can move. Sleeping two, it runs at around 1,000 baht a night in low season and climbs to roughly 2,000 in high season. Same apartment, same bed, double the price, and nothing about it has changed except the month.

In low season, hotels often win

Green season, the island’s low season, runs from roughly May to October, and everything gets cheaper in it. Hotels, apartments, villas, all of them. So choosing to travel between May and October is not really a decision about which type of accommodation to book.

What is less obvious is that the two do not drop at the same rate. Hotels have run dynamic pricing for years, and they run it hard, so when occupancy falls, the nightly rate falls with it, sometimes steeply. Most holiday rentals in Phuket have not adapted to that, according to Wade Leathem, and many owners hold their rate through the quiet months instead of lowering it. The gap between a hotel room and a whole property narrows in low season, and sometimes closes altogether.

Which means the group size maths from earlier holds up well in high season and gets less reliable in low season. If you are travelling between May and October, price both properly rather than assuming the rental comes out ahead.

One more thing low season does, and it has nothing to do with money. The west coast beaches take the southwest monsoon swell head-on through those months, and red flag days are common, which means the sea is closed rather than merely choppy. Cheap weeks and swimmable water rarely overlap in Phuket.

Correct Time to Book Your Stay in Phuket

This is one of the few places where holiday rentals behave differently from hotels, and knowing the difference saves real money. The timing that works for a hotel booking is often the opposite of what works for a rental.

Book high season early, low season late

Hotels follow a fixed pattern. High-season rates are set well in advance and stay that way, so booking early doesn’t get you a better price. It gets you a room, which is different.

Holiday rentals do not work that way. Most are priced by an individual owner rather than a revenue management system, and plenty of them do not move their rate for high season immediately, or sometimes at all. An early high-season booking can catch a property still priced close to its normal rate, which is a genuine bargain rather than an early-booking discount.

Wade Leathem says the pattern shows up clearly in the areas they work in, particularly Rawai and Kamala, where guests book rentals further ahead than they book hotels. The reason is straightforward once you see it. Someone looking at December finds hotel rates at three or four times their usual level, looks across at holiday rentals, finds them still priced reasonably, and commits on the spot.

Low season reverses it completely. Hotels discount hard, rentals mostly hold their rate, and there is no longer any reason to rush. So people book at the last minute, sometimes days before they travel, because nothing is going to run out and nothing is going to get cheaper if they wait.

The takeaway is a short one. If you are travelling in high season, book early, because you are competing against hotel prices that have already climbed. If you are travelling in low season, take your time, and check the hotels while you are at it.

What to Check Before You Book a Holiday Rental in Phuket

When you book a hotel, you know what you are dealing with. A company, a front desk, staff on shift and somebody whose job it is to fix things when they break. A rental listing tells you almost none of that. The person behind it might be a professional operator running two hundred properties, or an owner in another country who has not seen the place since they bought it.

That difference does not show up while you are browsing. It shows up at check-in, which is the worst possible moment to discover it. So the checks worth making come in two parts: who is letting the property, and then what you are actually buying.

Start with who is letting it

Whether the exact location is published. Most large platforms hold back the address until payment clears. An operator who publishes the exact map pin on every listing lets you check the walk to the beach before you commit, not after you arrive; the ones who will not show you a pin usually have a reason.

What happens if the property is not what you booked? This is the question almost nobody asks, and everybody wishes they had. Moving a guest into a different property on the day they arrive only works if there is other stock free on the island at that moment, which rules out most individual hosts. Ask what the process is, because an operator with a clear answer has dealt with it before.

Who picks up the phone? A host in another time zone, or a listing that has passed through two agents, can leave nobody on the island actually responsible for the place. Support that runs outside office hours matters more than any amenity list, because arrival problems have a habit of happening at eleven at night.

Wade Leathem says Lofty Villas puts its fifteen years in business down to repeat trust rather than reach. “Plenty of rental companies have come and gone here,” he says. “The ones that go are the ones who never built enough confidence for people to book with them directly. They end up living entirely off Booking.com and Airbnb.”

Then check the booking itself

The final price. Every mandatory fee, cleaning charge and deposit included, not the nightly rate that shows before you enter your dates.

Whether a longer stay changes the rate. Many properties discount after three or four nights, and few advertise it loudly. It costs nothing to ask.

How many actual beds there are. Maximum occupancy and the number of real beds are not the same figure, and the gap is usually a sofa.

What is included. Cleaning during the stay, airport transfer, cots and high chairs. These vary far more between rentals than they do between hotels.

What happens if your flight lands late? Hotels have a night desk. A rental may have one person with a key and a schedule.

A written record of what you paid. Use a method that leaves one, and keep the confirmation.

What it Means For Your Next Trip to Phuket

The market has moved faster than the way people shop it. Most travellers still judge a rental on the two things they judge a hotel on: the price and the photographs, and neither of those tells you nearly as much about a rental as it does about a hotel.

The practical version is short. How many of you are going decides whether a rental makes sense at all, and below four people it usually does not. The season decides your timing: early for high season because rentals haven’t priced it in yet, late for low season because hotels will be discounting harder than rentals. And who you are booking with decides whether the week goes the way you planned it, which is the part that only matters once, at the worst possible moment.

The supply side suggests this gets better for travellers rather than worse. The Real Estate Information Centre, reported by The Nation, recorded more than 10,000 unsold residential units in Phuket, with new supply up close to 80 per cent year on year, and a good share of those will end up being let by the night rather than lived in. More competition, softer rates, and more choice in areas that used to be hotel-only.

The island has changed how it houses its visitors faster than most people noticed. What has not caught up is how the rest of us judge what we are booking.

Market figures in this article are drawn from AirDNA’s Phuket short-term rental data and the Real Estate Information Centre as reported by The Nation.

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