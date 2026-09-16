Apple’s Foldable iPhone Duo Sparks 1.2M Pre-Orders in China

Last Updated on September 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BEIJING – The smartphone world is witnessing a massive event as buyers in China cued for hours to per-order the new iPhone Duo. Tech giant Apple has finally entered the competitive foldable market with its highly anticipated iPhone Duo.

Shoppers in China are showing incredible excitement for this completely new and innovative smartphone design. In fact, a stunning 1.2 million Chinese consumers have already rushed to pre-order the device online.

This launch marks a major shift because Apple developed the iPhone Duo exclusively in China. The tech giant relied heavily on local engineering teams and regional supply chains for the project. As a result, the new device directly targets the unique preferences of the Asian smartphone market. The massive number of early pre-orders shows that this localized strategy is already paying off handsomely.

iPhone Duo Key Takeaways

Over 1.2 million customers in China have rushed to pre-order Apple’s first-ever foldable smartphone.

The tech giant designed and developed the iPhone Duo entirely within the local Chinese market.

Early demand suggests Apple can strongly compete with established foldable brands in the Asian region.

For years, faithful fans have wondered when the famous American brand would finally make a folding phone. Competitors like Samsung and Huawei have dominated this growing space with multiple generations of folding screens.

Now, Apple has directly answered the call with a premium device that folds perfectly in half. According to Reuters, local news outlets are already calling this historic launch a major industry game-changer.

The bold decision to build the phone in China highlights the region’s unmatched electronics manufacturing abilities. Apple worked closely with top-tier local engineers to perfect the complex hinge and the flexible screen. By moving its vital research and development to the region, the company sped up the design process. This close collaboration ensured the phone could meet the high standards expected by wealthy premium buyers.

E-commerce platforms across the vast country struggled to keep up with the initial wave of heavy traffic. Popular shopping sites saw their reservation numbers skyrocket within mere minutes of the official product announcement. According to recent tech sales reports from JD.com, customer interest completely exceeded the company’s early expectations. Desperate retailers are now working around the clock to secure enough physical stock for launch day.

A Bold Design Born from Local Innovation

The new iPhone Duo brings a fresh look to a product lineup that rarely changes its shape. When fully closed, it features a convenient outer display that feels just like a traditional mobile smartphone. When opened flat, users get a massive inner screen that essentially serves as a small tablet computer. This brilliant dual-screen setup allows busy people to read, watch videos, and work with incredible ease.

A major hurdle for any folding smart device is managing internal heat and preserving everyday battery life. The Chinese development team expertly tackled this by creating a brand-new internal cooling system from scratch.

They also carefully designed a clever split battery that balances the heavy weight perfectly across both halves. Early reviewers note that the phone stays surprisingly cool even when running heavy video games for hours.

Custom software always plays a huge role in making a folding screen actually useful for daily tasks. Apple slightly tweaked its operating system to allow seamless visual transitions between the small and large screens.

You can easily start typing an email on the front glass and finish it on the inside. This smart software design makes regular multitasking feel incredibly natural for both serious work and casual play.

Even with a very premium price tag, the consumer demand for this new gadget remains remarkably high. The steep starting price places it firmly in the luxury category of modern consumer electronics today. Yet, eager buyers seem more than willing to pay extra cash for the famous glowing Apple logo. Financial experts at Bloomberg strongly suggest this successful launch could significantly boost the tech company’s yearly profits.

Changing the Future of Global Mobile Devices

Local Chinese competitors are surely taking close notes on how Apple executed this massive hardware product launch. Brands like Huawei and Xiaomi offer great folding phones, but Apple brings completely unique brand loyalty everywhere. Many buyers who held onto older standard devices were simply waiting for an official Apple folding option. This intense pent-up demand clearly explains why the initial pre-order numbers jumped past one million so quickly.

The surprising fact that this phone was developed exclusively in China could change how Apple builds future products. Usually, the famous company designs everything in California and only uses overseas partners for very basic assembly.

Trusting a dedicated regional team with a major flagship product shows deep respect for local tech talent. It also vastly helps the giant company respond much faster to fast-moving consumer trends in Asian markets.

Serious questions remain about whether the popular iPhone Duo will eventually launch in other countries around the world. For right now, the company seems focused entirely on meeting the massive initial demand from Chinese consumers.

Eager global fans are currently watching very closely and hoping they get a real chance to buy one. If the foldable device performs well locally, a much wider worldwide release seems almost completely certain soon.

Ultimately, this historic launch proves that modern smartphones can still generate massive excitement among regular everyday consumers. The incredible consumer rush for the iPhone Duo shows that true hardware innovation always finds an eager audience.

Apple definitely took its time officially entering the foldable race, but the long wait appears totally worth it. The global mobile industry will definitely remember this record-breaking product launch for many long years to come.

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