Deliveroo to Exit Singapore Market After 11 Years as DoorDash Streamlines

SINGAPORE – Deliveroo will stop operating in Singapore on March 4, 2026, closing out an 11-year run in the city-state. DoorDash, its US-based parent company, shared the news on February 25 as part of a wider review of its international business. At the same time, DoorDash said it will also exit food delivery in Qatar, Japan, and Uzbekistan across its Deliveroo and Wolt brands.

In this round of exits, Deliveroo will shut down in Singapore and Qatar. Meanwhile, Wolt will end operations in Japan and Uzbekistan. DoorDash said it spent months reviewing each country’s market conditions. As a result, the company plans to put more investment into regions where it sees a clearer path to lasting scale and market leadership.

“This is a difficult decision,” said Miki Kuusi, Head of DoorDash International, CEO of Deliveroo, and Co-founder of Wolt, in the company statement. “We’ve made the difficult decision to wind down operations in Qatar, Singapore, Japan, and Uzbekistan.”

DoorDash completed its acquisition of London-based Deliveroo in October 2025, which broadened its global reach. For Singapore, the shutdown ends a long chapter that began around 2015. Over the years, Deliveroo built a strong following, especially among customers who wanted premium restaurant choices.

What the shutdown means in Singapore

Deliveroo said it will run an orderly wind-down to reduce disruption for customers, riders, and merchants. Here’s what the company shared:

The app will stay available until March 4, 2026, and customers can keep ordering until then.

Users must redeem gift cards and unused credits by 3 p.m. on March 4.

Deliveroo plans to support local merchants, consumers, riders (delivery partners), and its Singapore team during the transition.

All employees in the Singapore office will be impacted, although Deliveroo did not share a headcount.

Singapore’s food delivery market is crowded, with major players like GrabFood and Foodpanda leading the pack. Deliveroo stood out with higher-end restaurant partners and policies that appealed to riders. Still, heavy competition and a saturated market likely added to the tough conditions mentioned in DoorDash’s review.

DoorDash also said the exits are not driven by weak performance in these countries. Instead, it described the move as a shift in focus. The company added that the change should not materially affect its overall financial outlook, and it kept the same guidance it issued on February 18, 2026.

DoorDash adjusts its global footprint

DoorDash, based in San Francisco and traded on NASDAQ as DASH, has expanded abroad largely through acquisitions. Wolt, which DoorDash acquired earlier, operates mainly in Europe and parts of Asia. Deliveroo, after the October 2025 deal, extended DoorDash’s reach across more regions.

This update narrows the company’s presence in four places:

Qatar : Deliveroo will stop service.

: Deliveroo will stop service. Singapore : Deliveroo will close after more than a decade.

: Deliveroo will close after more than a decade. Japan : Wolt will end service in a very competitive market.

: Wolt will end service in a very competitive market. Uzbekistan: Wolt will discontinue operations.

DoorDash operates in more than 40 countries. Even with these exits, it says it will keep prioritizing core markets in the United States, Europe, and selected Asia-Pacific areas where it expects stronger returns and a better chance to lead.

Industry watchers say the decision fits a sector known for thin margins, high delivery costs, and growing regulatory pressure. In parts of Asia, strong local competitors can also make it hard to grow quickly and profitably.

What’s next for Deliveroo customers, merchants, and riders

For many people in Singapore, Deliveroo’s departure means one less option in a market that already leans on a few big platforms. Online, some users said they were surprised, while others said they will miss Deliveroo’s curated restaurant lineup.

At the same time, restaurants that relied on Deliveroo will need to move orders to other delivery partners. Riders will also have to look for work with competing services.

More broadly, DoorDash’s pullback adds to the steady consolidation in global food delivery. As the industry shifts from rapid expansion to profits, companies are more willing to leave smaller or tougher markets and put resources into places with higher growth.

DoorDash said it remains focused on local commerce, connecting consumers, merchants, and delivery partners through logistics and technology. The company also pointed to its mission, in place since its 2013 founding, to expand access to opportunity.

In Singapore, customers should use any remaining credits before the deadline and plan for other food delivery services. DoorDash has not shared any plans to return to Singapore under another brand.

Overall, this move is another reminder that on-demand services change quickly, especially when companies re-evaluate where they can grow over the long term.

