The Price Of Meta Quest 2 Is Reduced To $349, Plus 2 Free Games

(CTN News) – Meta Quest 2; With one week left until Black Friday, the deals are beginning to heat up. You can now get one of the top VR headsets on the market at a decent discount-and with a few free games thrown in.

The 128GB Meta Quest 2 headset is currently available for $349 (opens in a new tab) direct from Meta.

Since Meta was already running a promotion giving you a free copy of Beat Saber with every purchase of Meta Quest 2 purchase, you get $50 off the usual $399 asking price and twice the usual number of free games. This deal includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4.

Meta Quest 2 offers a convenient entry point into VR, since the game library and overall ease of use make it a convenient point of entry for VR enthusiasts.

It’s a game-changer that you don’t have to plug it into a PC to use this VR headset, since you can take it anywhere and throw it in your bag. My friend once demonstrated the magic of VR at a bar with a similar VR headset, and it was the most “we’re living in the future” moment I’ve witnessed since the iPhone’s debut.

Personally, I have played a fair amount of Beat Saber, and I must say that it is an engaging and active way to enjoy VR.

The deal is only valid for a limited time across Meta and participating retailers, so you’ll need to act fast. Our Black Friday deals live blog will keep you up to date on all the latest deals and savings!

