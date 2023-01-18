Connect with us

Business

Influencer Marketing Trends For 2023
Advertisement

Tech Business

Twitter's Revenue Drops 40% Ahead Of Musk Deadline For Major Payment: Report

News Asia Business

Economic Growth In China Falls To 3%, But Slowly Improves

Business

Netflix Revenue Growth Slows As Ad Plan Fails To Gain Attention

Tech Business

Microsoft Bing To Launch With ChatGPT In March

Tech Business

OpenAI Investment Rumors Circulate As Microsoft Expands ChatGPT Access

Business

What To Look For In An Alarm Company To Know That You Are Getting The Best Solution?

Entertainment Business

BTS' Jimin Signs With Dior As New 'Global Brand Ambassador'

Business

Starbucks Quietly Made a Change Customers Hated

Business

NASD OTC Bourse Traders Lost N11.45 Billion In One Trading Week

Business

Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) Price In Line With Earnings

Business

Hawaiian Airlines Pilot Claims Cloud 'Shot Up' Like a Plume Of Smoke, Causing Turbulence And Injuring Dozens: Report

News Business

Donald Trump's Company 'Trump Organization' Faces $1.61 Million Tax Penalty

Tech Business

Spotify Back Online After Brief Outage On Friday Night

Automotive Business

'BMW' Plans Major Investment In Mexico: Minister

Business News Asia

China Buys 'Golden Shares' In 2 Units Of Alibaba

Business

Donald Trump's Company Will Be Sentenced For 15 Years Of Tax Fraud

Business

Disney Stock: What Smart Investors Know

Business

The New Economic 'Regime' Challenges Central Bankers

Business

Cognizant's CEO Has Been Appointed By Ravi Kumar S, Formerly Of Infy

Business

Influencer Marketing Trends For 2023

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Influencer Marketing Trends For 2023

(CTN News) – Based on the main 5 trends of the year that has just begun, MOCAPP, the largest Influencer Marketing platform in Romania, prepared a guide of recommendations.

  1. Acquisition vs retention:

Social media creators and influencers recommend products and services to consumers (source).

In an effort to increase authenticity and trust, consumers are becoming more interested in associating brands with influential figures.

51% of marketers concluded that Marketing helps them attract better consumers, but acquisition costs are skyrocketing across all digital channels (Google, Meta, Amazon).

Hence, relationships with existing customers become essential for encouraging repeat purchases and strengthening the brand.

Keep your customers! Remind them why your relationship will last! Be sure to secure the relationship with those who have already bought. Through loyalty campaigns, you can keep them close, and you can involve customers who also have significant social media communities in promotions.

  1. Influencer marketing focuses on campaign performance.

Campaign performance will increasingly reward influencers. Europe and the United States have already seen this trend. Nano- and micro-tend to converge on Affiliate Marketing.

It is less significant who mediates and more relevant how he does it and to whom he speaks.

Influencer recommendations:

Ensure that your influencer monetization is transparently communicated to brands. Display your campaign performance and impact. Your communities can curate content to highlight your value.

  1. Video is king

Video content is the key to success! TikTok’s share of marketing spend is increasing, but Instagram’s share of Influencer Marketing budgets is over 50%.

Content creator recommendations:

Passion for content requires investment. Budget for audio-video equipment annually. Video quality is an imperative selection criteria for brands and a differentiator in community engagement.

  1. Diverse play spaces for reinvention

Influencer marketing is done on Instagram. Instagram accounts for more than 90% of influencer campaigns, despite having fewer active users than the other platform in the Meta group (Facebook) and even fewer than TikTok.

Additionally, TikTok is becoming a playground for eCommerce: in 2023, it will be the leader in social commerce and live shopping.

Content creator recommendations:

No matter how you communicate with your audience, math matters. Brands are more likely to collaborate and monetize at touchpoints that are more effective. Connect with the right social networks and strengthen your presence.

  1. A data-driven approach is key!

As technology develops, Data-driven Marketing becomes more powerful: as companies incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning into their marketing strategies, they will identify trends and improve partnerships with Influencers using technology. From conversations with current customers, I can infer context and meaning.

SEE ALSO:

Microsoft Bing To Launch With ChatGPT In March

Economic Growth In China Falls To 3%, But Slowly Improves

Netflix Revenue Growth Slows As Ad Plan Fails To Gain Attention
Related Topics:
Continue Reading