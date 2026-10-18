Thailand Fuel Prices Updated: October 18, 2026

Last Updated on October 18, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Motorists hitting the roads across Thailand this Sunday morning will find welcome stability at the fuel pumps. The latest retail fuel prices for October 18, 2026 have been officially published across all major service networks.

Retailers including PTT, Bangchak, and PT are keeping their baseline rates steady for the weekend. This consistency provides a brief moment of relief for daily commuters and commercial transport operators alike.

The prevailing standard diesel cost remains firmly anchored at 42.94 baht per liter at most major stations. Meanwhile, popular petrol alternatives like Gasohol 95 continue to be dispensed at a standard rate of 41.44 baht per liter.

Drivers looking to fill up their tanks today will not encounter any sudden overnight price shocks. This allows for predictable travel budget planning heading into the new work week.

Key Takeaways

Standard diesel is holding steady at 42.94 baht per liter at leading stations like PTT and Bangchak.

Gasohol 95 costs 41.44 baht per liter, providing consistent pricing for standard petrol vehicle owners.

Premium alternative fuels show distinct pricing variations, with top-tier options exceeding the 50-baht mark.

Breaking Down the October 18 Gas Options

For those utilizing alternative gasohol blends, the market offers several cost-effective choices today. Gasohol 91 is currently sitting at 41.07 baht per liter across the PTT and Bangchak networks. Furthermore, the highly economical Gasohol E20 is priced attractively at 35.69 baht per liter. These environmentally friendly blends continue to give budget-conscious drivers viable alternatives to standard unleaded gasoline.

On the other end of the spectrum, premium gasoline remains a significant investment for performance vehicle enthusiasts. Pure unleaded gasoline at PTT stations will cost you 50.43 baht per liter today. Similarly, Bangchak’s Hi Premium 98 Plus is dispensing at 49.29 baht per liter. These high-octane options cater to specific engine requirements but require a much larger weekly travel budget.

Commercial transport relies heavily on specific diesel blends to keep operational costs manageable. Regular Diesel B20 is currently available at a highly competitive 37.19 baht per liter. This specific blend remains the most economical choice for heavy-duty commercial trucks and transport fleets. Keeping these commercial fuel rates stable is essential for minimizing downstream impacts on everyday consumer goods.

Premium Fuels Show Slight Variations at Shell

While baseline prices match across most brands, some international retailers utilize slightly different pricing structures. For instance, Shell stations are selling their standard FuelSave Gasohol 95 at 41.94 baht per liter. This represents a modest 50-satang premium compared to local competitors like PTT. Motorists can verify these minor market fluctuations through reliable fuel price tracking sources.

Premium diesel options also highlight this competitive brand divergence at the pumps. Shell’s V-Power Diesel is currently priced at 51.84 baht per liter. In contrast, Bangchak’s Hi Premium Diesel Plus offers a slightly lower rate of 50.05 baht per liter. Drivers must weigh these price differences against the promised engine cleaning and efficiency benefits of premium additives.

Ultimately, the fuel market on October 18 reflects a calm period for Thai motorists. Taking a few minutes to compare rates between local stations can help optimize your monthly travel expenses. Always check your vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations before switching between gasohol blends or diesel grades.

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