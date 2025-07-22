Fuel Injector Issues Prompt Ford to Recall 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape Vehicles.

(CTN News) – Over 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles have been recalled by Ford because of the possibility that fuel injectors could crack and leak, which could lead to a fire.

The possibility of a fire occurring is increased when there is a fuel leak within the engine compartment, as well as when the engine or exhaust components are operating at a high temperature.

To be specific The Bronco Sport and Escape autos that were produced between the years 2020 and 2022 and were fitted with 1.5L engines are the ones that are subject to the recall.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford has been conducting an investigation into the gasoline injector issue since the year 2022. These investigations have continued right up until the present day.

The recalls that are scheduled to take place in November 2022, March 2024, and March 2025 have been authorized by the field review committee that the corporation created. During this time frame, recalls were actually carried out. In addition, during the same month, the company made improvements to the software packages that it already had in place.

The obligation is with Ford, who is liable for it. Beginning in April 2025 and continuing through May of that same year, the automotive maker carried out an analysis to discover whether or not rust was a factor that contributed to fuel injector fractures.

According to claims made by Ford, it was discovered that eight of the vehicles that were engaged in flames that broke out outside the engine compartment had cracked injectors. These fires emerged from the engine compartment. The autos were affected by the fires that were present.

There were six of the vehicles that did not have the most recent version of the software that regulates the powertrain. In this occurrence, there were six of the autos involved. According to the information that has been provided, the corporate body has not reported any injuries that have been related with any of the fires that have taken place.

At the beginning of this month, the Ford field review committee came to the conclusion that it would be required to issue a recall for a specified number of automobiles. This decision was made after taking into account the fact that the recall was absolutely necessary.

This recall is being issued with the intention of providing owners of certain cars with the opportunity to change the software that controls their engines at no cost until a solution that is definite is found. At this very moment, the recall is still being initiated.

On August 18th, it is anticipated that a letter would be sent to car owners in order to alert them of the potential safety concern that may impact their vehicles. The information that they require on the occurrence will be provided to them in this letter. Postal mail will be used to deliver this correspondence to individuals who own autos to them.

In order for Ford vehicle owners to interact with the firm, the most efficient method is to phone the customer service department of Ford at the number 1-866-436-7332 and indicate the recall number 25S76.

