X Says French Data Tampering and Fraud Accusations Are Political.

(CTN News) – In a statement that was made public on Monday, Elon Musk, the owner and operator of the social networking site X, refuted the allegations of fraud and data manipulation that were made by French prosecutors.

For the purpose of responding to the allegations, the statement was issued. The group responded to the charges by stating that political considerations prompted the allegations.

The office of the prosecutor in Paris sent out the notification around the beginning of this month, to which X responded. With regard to the two alleged incidents of criminal behavior, the notice indicated that the office will begin an investigation into the matter.

The prosecution alleges both offenses used “automated data processing system.”

Nevertheless, the prosecution refrained from providing a considerable quantity of secret information regarding the alleged inappropriate conduct.

If they are proven to be responsible for the crime, they could face a prison sentence in France that ranges from five to ten years, depending on the gravity of the crimes they committed.

According to the website, a “politically motivated criminal investigation into X over the alleged manipulation of its algorithm and alleged ‘fraudulent data extraction'” is currently being conducted because of the allegations that have been made against the company.

The French authorities are leading the investigation, according to reports. This examination is currently underway, taking into account the platform’s disclosure. The corporation posted a statement on its Global Government Affairs account, in which “X categorically denies these allegations.”

An announcement was made by the prosecutor’s office stating that it has taken action in response to the information that was sent to its cybercrimes unit by two different individuals in the month of January. The information came from these two distinct individuals.

There are two individuals who have major roles inside the French government; one of them is a member of parliament, and the other is a high-ranking bureaucrat. Both of them are high-ranking individuals in the administration.

Both hold high-ranking positions in French government institutions.

The language used did not provide enough information to identify either the organization or the individuals. The two persons are accused of using X’s algorithm for “purposes of foreign interference,” as claimed by the prosecution.

This accusation involves the employment of the algorithm. Still, the suspects chose to hide any new evidence that could have helped their case. As of this moment, the platform has acknowledged that it is “in the dark” with regard to the particular charges until further notice.

The current state of affairs remains unchanged until further notice. On the other hand, X believes that this investigation is an attempt to obscure French law in order to achieve a political goal and, ultimately, to restrict the freedom of expression.

X believes this investigation is political.

According to X, this is the situation. The foundation for this belief is comprised of the information that we have gathered up to this point.

According to a notification that was distributed on Monday, the Paris prosecutor’s office made a request to X to grant access to its algorithm for the purpose of the investigation that was being conducted. Simultaneously with the investigation, we submitted this request.

One week before the scheduled event, the general public received a letter containing the request. The publication said, “Investigators must keep things secret, and only those in charge of the investigation will have access.”

“Access will be restricted to those who are responsible for the investigation.” The publication stated that this was indeed the case.

The facts provided by the office indicate that X has yet to provide a formal response to the inquiry regarding the matter.

