As Elon Musk Lands In Beijing, He Praises The Chinese Space Program

(CTN News) – While en route to China, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, praised Chinese space advances and its efforts to compete with the US and China in space, as China aims to land its crew on the lunar surface by 2023.

On Twitter, Elon Musk wrote: “It is far more advanced than most people realize that the Chinese space programme is.”.

Musk, 51 years old, landed in Beijing on Tuesday, marking the first time in three years he has visited the Chinese capital where he is expected to meet with officials from the government.

As Reuters reported citing sources, the former CEO of Twitter is also expected to visit Tesla’s Shanghai plant next week.

It is not immediately clear what Chinese officials Elon Musk is expected to meet and what issues are expected to be discussed during his meeting with them. As far as the arrival of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been reported, there have been no reports from the Chinese media so far.

Elon Musk , along with other business leaders, has been welcomed by the Chinese government as it looks to promote “mutually beneficial cooperation” between the two countries.

A report from Reuters in March indicated that Musk was planning to visit China and was hoping to meet with the Chinese Premier, Li Qiang, during his stay.

This visit comes at a time when Elon Musk Tesla company is competing with Chinese electric cars which are made in China. In addition to this, there is also uncertainty regarding the plans for expansion at the Shanghai factory complex, which Musk last visited in the early months of 2020.

In addition to the US market, China is the second largest market for Tesla after the USA, and the Shanghai plant is the company’s largest manufacturing facility.

Among the key areas of interest to Tesla observers is the status of the company’s plans to increase the production of its Shanghai plant by 450,000 vehicles per year.

In April, Tesla announced that it would build a factory to produce Megapack energy storage products in a nearby location.

In addition, it is yet to be seen if Chinese regulators will permit Tesla to release the advanced driver assistance features that are available in other markets as part of its “Full Self Driving” software, which is sold for $15,000 per vehicle, in the Chinese market.

Elon Musk private jet, a 2015 Gulfstream G650ER, was shown on Tuesday morning – Asia time – leaving Alaska before flying over Japan and South Korea on Tuesday morning. This is according to ADS-B Exchange, a flight aggregation website.

