In India, Amazon Tests Payments For Dine-In Meals

(CTN News) – A year after it shut down its food delivery business, Amazon India is now experimenting with dine-in payments after shutting down its food delivery business last year.

With Amazon Pay, the company has introduced the option of paying your bill at restaurants through an Amazon Pay pilot program.

As of now, the facility is operational in a few areas of Bengaluru, where a limited number of restaurants are available. Users can make payments using credit/debit cards, net banking, UPI, and Pay Later in the app by going to Amazon Pay > Dining in the Amazon app.

At the moment, Amazon India is offering discounts on bill payments at almost all the restaurants that are listed on their website.

Whether this program is being tested in any other cities by the e-commerce group is not clear at this point.

A request for a comment from Amazon India’s spokespeople did not receive any response.

There are two giants in the world of food delivery: Zomato and Swiggy, both of which offer in-restaurant payments and discounts in an effort to attract more customers.

Zomato launched its own UPI service in partnership with the ICICI bank earlier this month, in order to facilitate faster checkouts and bill payments for its customers.

Earlier this year, the National Restaurant Association of India, a consortium representing the hospitality sector in the country, issued an advisory advising its members to stay away from dining payment products from food delivery companies.

Continuing its efforts to increase sales, Amazon is once again experimenting with ways to engage Indian customers. Sanford C.

Bernstein, one of the leading investment firms in the world, has recently released a report stating that Alibaba is facing challenges in India and has struggled to penetrate smaller towns in the country.

Is the e-commerce giant right when he says that 85% of its customers are from tier 2/3 cities and towns?

According to Bernstein’s report, the company is also facing a tough regulatory environment and as a result is falling behind Walmart-backed Flipkart in terms of its market share.

Interestingly, Amazon did not mention India from its Q1 2023 results, which is the first time they have omitted India since 2014.

The e-commerce giant, became part of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative that has been set up by India’s e-commerce ministry to create an “interoperable” network for sellers, earlier this year.

A digital network such as ONCD enables retailers to join a digital network that doesn’t rely on central marketplaces like Amazon or Flipkart to sell their products.

SEE ALSO:

Debt Ceiling Deal Pushes For Lawmakers’ Support