Connect with us

Business

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Mechanical Issue Forces a Ground Stop
Advertisement

Business

A Bitcoin Battle For $30K While Altcoins Bleed (Market Watch)

Business Automotive

India Rejects BYD's $1 Billion Investment Proposal: Security Concerns And Geopolitical Tensions

Business

JCPenney's Approach To Reaching Shoppers

Business

Westfield Shopping Center In Mission Valley Sells For $290 Million

Business

Inflation In Japan Surpasses U.S., But Wage Growth Lags

Business

Stocks Of AMC Surge 60% After Delaware Judge Halts APE-To-Stock Conversion

Business News

Thailand Dominates The Southeast Asian (SEA) BEV Market As BEV Sales Soar

Business

China's Property Giant Country Garden's Shares Plummet as Market Implodes

Business

FHA Loans Become a Pathway to Home Ownership in Florida

Business

Amazon Will Build A $120 Million Satellite Prep Facility In Florida

Business

Sirius XM Stock Trading Halted Due To Giant Short Squeeze

Business

A Higher Inflation Rate In Japan Is Keeping The Dollar Firm And The Yen Steady

Business

The Stock Of American Express Slips On Record Card Spending

Business Tech

Boost Your Business Communication with an Advanced Phone System

Business

Tesla to Invest $1 Billion in Project Dojo by 2024 for Self-Driving Car Software Development

Business

Walmart's Online Business Will Continue To Challenge Regional Grocers

Automotive Business

Tesla's Impressive Q2 Earnings Report: Record Revenue And Profit Margins Under Pressure

Business

Inflation Forecasts For Developing Asia Are Cut By The ADB

Business

American Airlines Flight Attendants Are Getting Closer To Going On Strike

Business

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Mechanical Issue Forces a Ground Stop

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Mechanical Issue Forces a Ground Stop

(CTN News) – A Southwest Airlines plane reported mechanical problems at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday, prompting a temporary ground stop. According to reports, a hydraulic problem caused the aircraft to crash.

The Boeing 737-700 can be seen on video from the ground sitting on the taxiway surrounded by fire trucks responding to the incident.

Southwest Airlines is helping passengers reach their final destinations quickly.

The diversion to Los Angeles

According to the Daily Mail, the aircraft landed safely at LAX, but the airport issued the ground stop after learning of the mechanical difficulties.

The aircraft, N960WN, was operating WN1379 and originated at Sacramento International Airport (SMF).

In spite of the fact that the flight was scheduled to arrive at Bob Hope Airport (BUR) in nearby Burbank, pilots were reportedly forced to divert to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Based on the data provided by Flightradar24.com, N960WN departed SMF at 10:31 on schedule. Despite the fact that the flight was scheduled to arrive at BUR at 11:28, the Daily Mail reports that the flight was diverted to LAX shortly after 11:20.

The plane landed at LAX safely at 11:35. According to FlightAware, the aircraft flew at a cruising altitude of 31,000 feet at a speed of 519 mph. It has been reported that the ground stop was lifted shortly after N460WN landed safely at LAX.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Southwest confirmed the incident.

Social media footage shows emergency responders surrounding the aircraft.

Legs with multiple attachments

According to FlightAware data, WN1397 operated six legs on Friday, starting at SMF and ending at Denver International Airport.

Southwest Airlines operates on a point-to-point network rather than the traditional hub-and-spoke system that is employed by US legacy carriers.

This is a typical daily flight schedule for Southwest Airlines’ aircraft. Southwest Airlines flights use one aircraft for each leg, while others utilize a number of aircraft to carry out the legs throughout the day.

Southwest Airlines seems to have deployed another aircraft to continue the flight to Burbank. Flightradar24.com reports that N7747C, another 737-700, departed LAX at 14:27 and landed at BUR 10 minutes later. The flight to Chicago Midway Airport was continued despite the delay, with N7747C picking up the next leg of the flight.

The aircraft needs to be repaired

Southwest has indicated that N960WN has been taken out of service for maintenance. However, the aircraft will soon return to service.

Four flights are tentatively scheduled for Sunday, the first being WN650 from LAX to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. After that, the aircraft will operate as WN103 from Denver to Fresno and Las Vegas.

A 12-year-old 737-700, N960WN has nearly 23,000 flight cycles, according to ch-aviation. Approximately 8 hours and 49 minutes are spent on it each day.

SEE ALSO:

A Bitcoin Battle For $30K While Altcoins Bleed (Market Watch)

JCPenney’s Approach To Reaching Shoppers

Westfield Shopping Center In Mission Valley Sells For $290 Million
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs