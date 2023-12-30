Connect with us

Business

Coinbase Has Prepared For Bitcoin ETF Approval.
Advertisement

Business

In 2023, Bitcoin's Recovery Will Outpace Gold's And The S&P 500's

Business

Johnson & Johnson's Talc Disclosures Certified As Shareholder Class Action By Judge.

Business

Spirit Airline Fired The Agent Who Misplaced a Minor On The Wrong Flight.

Business

Post Offices Break Record With £62 Million In Personal Cash Withdrawals

Business

SmileDirectClub Shuts Down Global Operations: What Existing Customers Need To Know?

Business

BuzzFeed President Marcela Martin To Resign For New Opportunities

Business

OPEC Struggles With Major Market Share Drop.

Business

India's Economy Is Sustainably Growing With Decreasing Inflation, Per Govt. Report.

Business

JD.com Defeats Alibaba In An Antitrust Lawsuit, Winning $140 Million.

Business

Musk, Zuckerberg and Most of Rest of the World’s Richest Got Richer in 2023

Business

National Innovation Agency (NIA) Highlights Electric Vehicles Manufactured in Thailand

Business

Boeing Urges Inspections For Loose Bolts On 737 MAX Planes.

Business

Celsius Network Gets Court Approval For Bitcoin Mining Transition.

Business

CryptoQuant Predicts a Bitcoin ETF Approval May Trigger a "Sell The News" Response.

Business

Wendy's Sells Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers For Only 1 Cent This Week.

Business

Strategies for Promoting Teamwork and Cooperation within the Family

Business

Etsy Sells Manipulated Deepfake Images Of Celebrities.

Business

Comcast And AT&T Oppose $14M In High-Speed Internet Funds.

Business

Alibaba's Strategic Pivot Under New Leadership

Business

Coinbase Has Prepared For Bitcoin ETF Approval.

Published

3 days ago

on

Coinbase Has Prepared For Bitcoin ETF Approval.

(CTN News) – Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has been actively preparing for the potential approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to a spokesperson.

Recognizing the potential surge in trading volume, liquidity, and demand that could accompany the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs, Coinbase has taken steps to ensure that its systems are capable of handling the increased activity.

In addition to technical preparations, Coinbase has also undergone a recent change in leadership. Aaron Schnarch, the former head of custody, has stepped down, and Rick Schonberg has taken over the role.

This change in leadership is significant as Coinbase Custody, which is regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services and audited by Deloitte & Touche, will play a crucial role in supporting potential spot Bitcoin ETF managers.

The delay in the approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has created anticipation in the crypto market, particularly for Bitcoin.

Many investors and industry participants are eagerly awaiting the approval of the first Spot Bitcoin ETFs, which is expected to happen in January 2024.

If approved, Coinbase is expected to be the top choice for custodians among Bitcoin ETF applicants. The exchange’s reputation, regulatory compliance, and robust custody services make it an attractive option for investment firms seeking to launch their approved ETFs.

Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer, has expressed confidence in the SEC’s eventual approval of Bitcoin ETFs.

Coinbase aims to position itself as a leading platform for investment firms looking to launch their approved ETFs, further solidifying its position as a key player in the cryptocurrency industry.

SEE ALSO:

Johnson & Johnson’s Talc Disclosures Certified As Shareholder Class Action By Judge.

Post Offices Break Record With £62 Million In Personal Cash Withdrawals

SmileDirectClub Shuts Down Global Operations: What Existing Customers Need To Know?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies