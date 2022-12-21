IndiGo Adds 21 New Flights For Winter

(CTN News) – During the winter months, IndiGo will be offering additional flights to popular beach destinations Port Blair, Goa, and Kochi in order to strengthen regional connectivity in the area.

A huge number of Indian passengers are returning to the country for the busy holiday season, resulting in high demand for added flights for the airline.

It is also worth noting that these flights come at a time when IndiGo has improved its on-time performance in a very significant way and is currently the most punctual airline in the country.

The number of IndiGo flights has been increased by 21

It has been announced that IndiGo will be adding more flights to popular beach destinations such as Goa, Kochi, and Port Blair from Kolkata and Hyderabad in the near future.

We are introducing these seasonal additions in order to improve accessibility in the regions and to cater to the current traffic flow that is currently occurring.

There are two brand-new flights that will be launched between Kolkata and Goa, and the other will be launched between Hyderabad and Kochi.

As for the rest of the islands, they are all between Hyderabad and Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The development comes shortly after IndiGo announced that from January 5th, there will be more than 160 flights to and from the New Goa International Airport in Mopa, North Goa.

As a result, the airline will connect the newly built airport with eight cities, and will also continue to operate out of the old airport at the same time.

Preparing for the 777 operations

One significant development at IndiGo is the upcoming Boeing 777 flights from India to Turkey. These flights were recently approved by the DGCA, which makes it one of IndiGo’s most significant developments.

A wet-lease agreement has been signed with Turkish Airlines and an in-principle approval has been received from the Indian regulator for the widebody planes to be leased.

Prior to the aircraft being deployed next month, the company, according to the prescribed procedure, asked for final approval from the authorities, as per the prescribed procedure.

In light of the global supply chain issues, the airline will soon be making this 777-capacity available for sale on the Delhi-Istanbul-Delhi route and will also be able to better use its A321 fleet to continue its network deployment based on the wet lease solution.

IndiGo has been forced of its A320 family aircraft while it waits for the arrival of replacement engines and spare parts.

It is expected that the issue will be resolved in the next few months, as engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has committed to clearing its backlog by the start of next year.

